Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
California's green bureaucracy gets the verbal smackdown it deserves
No one has ever gone broke betting that Democrats will return to the same old dopey talking points about big corporations causing all the world's evils. They are forced to go back to this well quite often because so many of the world's problems are, in fact, caused by Democratic policy choices.
The original meaning of the Indian Commerce Clause
The Indian Commerce Clause will be a major issue in the Nov. 9 Supreme Court argument in Brackeen v. Haaland. The questions presented are:. (1) Whether the Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978's placement preferences — which disfavor non-Indian adoptive families in child-placement proceedings involving an "Indian child" and thereby disadvantage those children — discriminate on the basis of race in violation of the U.S. Constitution; and.
California's Housing Policy Fight Is Flipping Traditional Political Alliances
In its opposition to a new state law that eliminates parking requirements for developments located near transit lines, the city of Newport Beach offered this whiny complaint to the Legislature: "We believe cities, not the state, are best suited to determine the parking needs of development projects in their jurisdiction."
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms
Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glock AR-15 Rumors Run Rampant. That Would Be a Nightmare.
Bruce Willis rhapsodized about them in Die Hard 2. Tupac rapped about them, and was killed by one.Between cops and hip-hop stars and actual gangstas and everyday gun nuts, the reliably deadly Glock has become a generic term for all semi-automatic pistols.“The Google or the Kleenex of firearms,” says Paul Barrett, author of The Rise of America’s Gun.Glock is baked into the American consciousness thanks to Hollywood and lyrics that take advantage of the name’s rhymability. There is a rapper by the name of Key Glock. A cheap device that can illegally convert a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic...
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
Slate
Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns
For decades, federal law has forbidden gun owners from scratching out the serial numbers that manufacturers are legally required to place on firearms. The reason is obvious: These serial numbers help state and federal law enforcement trace guns that are used in crimes and identify suspected shooters. Indeed, the only apparent reason anyone would remove a serial number is to avoid becoming a suspect after their gun is used illegally. On Wednesday, however, a federal judge ruled that the law prohibiting alteration of serial numbers violates the Second Amendment. Why? Because serial numbers were virtually nonexistent when the amendment was ratified in 1791, so the government has no power to mandate them today.
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Indigenous lands are you on? This map will show you
Native Land Digital, a Canadian nonprofit, offers resources for Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to learn more about the land and its history. It hopes its map will be just a part of that journey.
The Problem With DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act
Our institutions have been infected by "the woke mind virus," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told an audience at the National Conservatism conference in Miami this September. "Some of these big corporations are now exercising quasi-public power." Is it time to fight fire with fire? To wield government power to...
Americans Are Losing Their Work Ethic
Policy analysts who favor reduced immigration to the United States have always had one plausibly compelling argument: If you cut off the supply of cheaper labor, they maintained, employers would be forced to raise wages for lower-skilled, native-born workers, who would then demonstrate the fiction behind the contention that there were some jobs "Americans just won't do."
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No, State Legislators Can't Ban Interstate Abortion Travel
The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, has prompted concerns that Republican-led state legislatures might try to prohibit women from traveling out of state for the procedure. Any such interstate travel ban would be constitutionally defective for at least two reasons.
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
Biden’s cannabis move is big for communities of color. But this would be bigger.
President Joe Biden’s announcement about cannabis policy reform last week underscored how keeping it illegal disproportionately harms people of color. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”. Biden is pardoning...
City Journal
Without a “Diversity” Leg to Stand On
Every year since 2013, usually during the first week of September, the Harvard Crimson publishes survey results profiling the incoming freshman class, including their political and social orientations. These feature-length reports have consistently shown that a dominant majority of Harvard’s incoming students identify as politically and socially progressive, with ever-fewer students identifying as conservative. This year, however, the Crimson didn’t publish the feature and didn’t reply to my inquiry about whether they would do so. Harvard may have good reasons for wanting to delay such a report, given an upcoming Supreme Court case.
nativenewsonline.net
It’s Time for the Federal Government to Say Goodbye to Columbus Day
Opinion. On Monday we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the United States. Well, some of us do. Across the United States, tribal, federal, states, and local governments will be closed. They are closed because Monday is a federal holiday. Of course, the federal holiday does not celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Instead, the federal holiday celebrates Christopher Columbus, ignoring the actual history of the man.
Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling
At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low...
NBC News
Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy
The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws. The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by...
Reason.com
Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 0