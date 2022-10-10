LARAMIE -- Joshua Cobbs is no diva receiver, but even he can't deny it, when he's open, he lets the quarterback know. In a nice tone, of course. The sophomore from San Antonio got off to a fast start this fall, snagging 22 balls for 244 yards and two touchdowns through the first four weeks of the season. That was welcome news for Wyoming fans, many of which wondered aloud what this team would do without the services of Isiah Neyor, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the bowl win.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO