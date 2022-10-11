ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
IDAHO STATE
etxview.com

Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
etxview.com

Community church announcements

ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday. We learn from nature that it is nearly impossible to be a blessing to others when we are grossly undernourished ourselves. Join the congregation and be well watered with worship: music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
INDIANA STATE
etxview.com

Kobach promises to fight fentanyl, retail crime if elected Kansas attorney general

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach unveiled a three-part plan Thursday to work with southern law enforcement agencies to reduce the flow of fentanyl into Kansas, increase penalties for fentanyl distributors and prevent retail crime in Kansas. At the news conference, held outside the Attorney General’s Office...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy