Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Fisherman say ending Alaska red and snow crab fishing will devastate families
(The Center Square) - Fishermen say a decision to close fishing of two types of Alaska crabs will devastate families who rely on the industry. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced this week that fishing Bristol Bay red king crab would be closed for the second year in a row.
Community church announcements
ALVERDA — Alverda Christian Church will convene for worship from 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. Sunday. We learn from nature that it is nearly impossible to be a blessing to others when we are grossly undernourished ourselves. Join the congregation and be well watered with worship: music, prayer, communion, praise and fellowship.
Kobach promises to fight fentanyl, retail crime if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach unveiled a three-part plan Thursday to work with southern law enforcement agencies to reduce the flow of fentanyl into Kansas, increase penalties for fentanyl distributors and prevent retail crime in Kansas. At the news conference, held outside the Attorney General’s Office...
