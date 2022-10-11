ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMAqd_0iUPBsfj00

The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 1 of an AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium Tuesday. First pitch of the best-of-5 series is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET (TBS). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Guardians vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Regular-season series: Yankees won 5-1

The Guardians picked up a 2-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series, including an epic 15-inning, 1-0 win Saturday. The Guardians were consistent in the regular season, going 46-35 both at home and on the road.

The Yankees were 7 games clear of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East Division title, winning 99 games in the regular season. New York was 57-24 at home.

Guardians at Yankees projected starters

RHP Cal Quantrill vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) had a 1.21 WHIP, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.2 K/9 through 186 1/3 IP across 32 regular-season starts.

  • Was 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and .282 opponent batting average with 54 K across 74 IP over 13 road outings
  • Hasn’t lost since July 5, a span of 17 starts, while winning 10 consecutive decisions

Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) made 33 regular-season starts. He had a 1.02 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9 and 11.5 K/9 through 200 2/3 IP.

  • Managed a 5-5 record, 3.20 ERA and 14 HR allowed with 17 BB and 136 K across 101 1/3 IP in 16 home starts
  • Went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and a 1.63 opponent BA and 15 K across 12 2/3 IP in 2 starts vs. Cleveland in the regular season

Guardians at Yankees odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Guardians +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Yankees -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Guardians +1.5 (-130) | Yankees -1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Guardians at Yankees picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 6, Guardians 2

The Yankees (-220) will cost you more than 2 times your potential return, and that’s just too expensive. New York could be a little rusty, and Cleveland comes in with a little momentum.

PASS.

YANKEES -1.5 (+105) is a better value. While there might be a little rust for New York and we could see a slow start, the Guardians had a whale of a time trying to score runs against Cole in the regular season. Cleveland may have won its 2 games against Tampa Bay but it scratched out just 3 runs of offense across 24 total innings in the process.

OVER 6.5 (-130) is worth playing lightly. Quantrill was money away from home for most of the season, and he hasn’t lost since early July. The Yankees won’t find it easy to get to him, at least early on.

Cole dominated the Guardians during the regular season, and Cleveland has had trouble scoring against plenty of teams lately. However, look for the offense to pick up in the latter half of the game, as New York pours it on late against the Cleveland bullpen.

