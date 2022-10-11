The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team traveled to Wilton Thursday for the South Division River Valley Conference tournament and put together their best showing in school history, scoring two victories on the night and a runner-up finish. The second seeded and 11th ranked in Class 3A Hawks opened the night with a sweep of seventh seed Durant 21-13 and 21-17. In the semifinals Mid-Prairie beat West Branch 25-19 and 25-18. In the finals it was a rematch with an old Mid-Prairie nemesis, No. 6 in Class 3A West Liberty, the only team in the south the Hawks didn’t beat in the regular season. The Comets topped Mid-Prairie 25-19 and 25-22 to claim RVC tourney gold. Following the three matches a trio of Hawks, sophomores Lanee Duwa and Callie Huber and freshman Harper Pacha talked with KCII Sports about how the night played out. “We kind of started slow at first but then we picked our energy back up and started to work as a team, point-by-point. Our intensity was really well during the night. Everyone was picking each other up. We were getting excited for each other. It was really good, it was really fun. Our serving definitely helped us tonight and we really competed. Overall we were very positive. We had a lot of energy. Our block improved during the night.”

WILTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO