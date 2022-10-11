Read full article on original website
Related
thefreshtoast.com
Eating Dinner At This Time Is Best For Weight Loss, Finds New Study
A new study compared a late dinner and an early one, showing why the latter was better for maintaining weight and keeping people more energized. Eating late has long been linked with weight gain, without much knowledge as to why. Now, a new study might explain why this happens, and why having an early dinner might be helpful for staying healthy and promoting weight loss.
Comments / 0