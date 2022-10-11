Read full article on original website
Blue Jays Stomp Horace, Ready for Fargo North Thursday Night
HORACE, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School football team scored 46 unanswered points in a 46-12 blowout win over Horace. Jamestown and Horace were tied at six after the first quarter until the rushing attack opened up in a big way. Jamestown’s Aden Braun had two touchdowns over 30 yards and rushed for 127 yards in the win. Payton Hochhatler also found the endzone twice on the ground with rushes of 17 and 14 yards. Hochhalter also went 8-12 for 151 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Hi-Liner Volleyball Topped by Packers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner volleyball ran into tough sailing in West Fargo Thursday night, as the Packers swept Valley City 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-15). The loss keeps Valley City with three points in the Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) standings, tied with Grand Forks Central for ninth place. Red River knocked off Central 3-1 last night. The Hi-Liners would see Red River in the play-in round if the season started today.
Hi-Liners Stopped in Overtime Thriller, Suffer First Loss
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) At the 11-A level, nothing is automatic this season. Grand Forks Central used a 10-yard coffin-corner toss from quarterback Dylan LaMont to Leo Strandell on the first play of double-overtime to hand Valley City it’s first loss, a 24-21 decision at Cushman Field Friday night.
Hi-Liner Cross Country Prepares for State
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The Hi-Liner cross country team posted a team win and individual champion honors in their final regular season meet, a prep event for next week’s state meet in Jamestown. Valley City won the girls 4,000 meter event, sweeping th top three individual places and placing...
Vikings Defense, Run Game Shines in Win Over Tigers
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A week after a brutal three turnover barrage that led to 22 straight fourth-quarter points for the opposition, the Vikings were hungry for a different tone Saturday. That tone was set on the first snap, and it never changed. Lineman Georgia Mageo (Fr., Anchorage, AK) grabbed...
No. 1 Morningside Shuts Down Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 Mustangs of Morningside showed why they are the top team in NAIA football on Saturday at Hansen Stadium with a 59-7 victory over the Jimmies. Jamestown forced a couple of turnovers during the first three drives for Morningside but couldn’t capitalize in the...
Jimmies Picked Seventh in GPAC Preseason Poll
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown women’s basketball team was picked seventh to finish in the GPAC as the 2022-23 Coaches’ Preseason Poll was released Thursday. The Jimmies totaled 61 points in the poll, 11 points ahead of Hastings (Neb.) and 18 points behind Briar...
Area Students Gather to Surround the State in Song
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – 80 students in grades 5 through 7 were in Jamestown Saturday, Oct. 15 to join in a statewide collaboration. Sponsored by the North Dakota American Choral Directors Association (NDACDA), “Surround The State In Song” is an annual choir festival at seven North Dakota locations with involvement from area schools.
Barnes County Candidates Forum Held In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates was held on Thursday, October 13th in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Eight candidates received the invitation to the forum only four participated. The forum started with Barnes County Sheriff candidates Randy McClaflin and Wade Hannig. Incumbent...
Connie Fregien
Connie Lynn (Carlson) Fregien, 65, Jud, ND, died October 12, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friends. Connie was born May 11, 1957, the daughter of Byrl “Bud” and Donna Mae Carlson. She joined siblings Donald and Kaye. She attended Jud Public School, graduating in 1975. After high school, Connie attended cosmetology school in Jamestown. In later years, she worked as a secretary for Jud Public School. Connie and her family were avid supporters of North Dakota Special Olympics. September 19, 1976, Connie married her best friend, high school sweetheart, and love of her life Lonnie Fregien. They were blessed with daughters, Heather and Carla, sons, Curt and Nick, and later her sons-in-law, Jeremy and Eric. Above all else, Connie loved her family, and especially loved being Grandma to her two grandsons, Carver and Kellen.
Washington Elementary PTO Plans Soup Fundraiser for Kids
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Washington Elementary PTO is returning their popular Soup’er Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 28. The PTO is currently raising funds to build a new playground for all grades on the northside. “While all of the playground equipment is quite old, the wooden playground structure...
