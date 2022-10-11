Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Game & Fish Biologist Honors Elderly Hunter Friend Who Died Alone 2,000 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When wildlife biologist Erika Peckham was first approached by an older hunter from Vermont about 12 years ago, she wasn’t sure what to think. The man, Reginald Benjamin, asked for her business card. Peckham had just started her job as...
cowboystatedaily.com
Man Survives Grizzly Attack In Thorofare, Returns Weeks Later To Bag Huge Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. James Davis’ 2005 elk hunting experience in Wyoming can be summed up in one word. “Knowing what to do ahead of time and actually doing it when it happens are two different things,” Davis told Cowboy Sate Daily on Thursday while described being attacked by a grizzly bear in the remote Thorofare region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Make My Day: Hunting with .44 Magnum, Wyoming Man Scores One-Shot Kill Of Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Newcastle man who scored a clean, one-shot kill on a bull elk with his .44 Magnum revolver is generating buzz on Wyoming hunting social media sites. Chris Rhodes put down his hunting rifle and picked up a handgun about 20...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Idaho Elk Hunter Fires Shots At Attacking Mountain Lion In Heart-Pounding Video
This is not for the faint of heart. I’m not sure if there’s many more terrifying situations on this planet, than being face to face with a dangerous creature in the wild, and being unarmed. All you can do is pray that the creature doesn’t attempt to attack,...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘I Love Wyoming’: Teen With Untreatable Disease Drops Huge Red Desert Bull Elk
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sawyer Harris has been fascinated with elk since he was a small child. “Back here, we really don’t have elk,” Harris told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday from his home in Roanoke, Virginai. “Ever since I was a little kid, I watched them on TV and I wanted to know more about them.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you also love eating steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, on top of providing an amazing atmosphere that is suitable for both a casual meal, as well as for celebrating a special occasions.
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)
I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
4 Great Seafood Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Colorado that are highly praised by both travellers and local people for their tasty food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, as well as for their exceptional service.
Wisconsin, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
The Midwest is home to many animals who are looking for a warm place to stay this fall and wineter. Some furry freinds try to sneak into the house. While bats and birds usually go to the attic, other animals like mice might go for the walls. Others sometimes find themselves in or around the garage.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Tri-City Herald
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
kidnewsradio.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol announces new Colonel
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) announced Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel. Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023.
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: Why I Moved Back To Wyoming And Then Moved Back To New York Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It all started 3 months ago in The Summer of ‘22. After years of waffling, I had decided to drive a U-Haul truck back home to Wyoming. In it: everything I owned. I left on July 4th, the same day I’d arrived. It was Cheyenne’s 155th anniversary.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who shot his lover’s husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
