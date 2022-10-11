ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Croix County, WI

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (three, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three) (five, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Pick 3. 8-3-9 (eight, three, nine) Powerball. 32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5. (thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)
MINNESOTA STATE

