Yakima Herald Republic
How to Cancel a Credit Card: Our 5-Step Guide
Although you may be ready to cancel your credit card, it’s not as easy as simply cutting the card in tiny pieces (although that is one of the steps). It’s important to cancel a credit card the right way, so you don’t get hit with unexpected fees or discover three months later that the number’s been stolen.
What to know about the pay-yourself-first budgeting method and how it can help set up your finances for life
Sometimes you need to prioritize yourself first. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When you hear the word “budget,” your first thought may be to think about all of the money you’ll need to set aside to pay others. But not all budgets prioritize spending categories in the same way. The pay-yourself-first budget includes a line item at the very top of the list for what may be your most important spending category: you.
Here's What to Do When You’re a Fraud or Scam Victim
The risk of becoming a scam victim or falling prey to fraud is more common than you may believe. The Federal Trade Commission received over 2.8 million fraud reports from consumers in 2021. If you’ve been affected by a scam, we are here to help you through the process, from...
How to Buy a House: A 9-Step Guide to Navigating Your Purchase
Since 2011, the average price of a house in the U.S. has more than doubled — rising from $176,000 in 2011 to $358,000 in 2022. Though home prices have recently dipped for the first time in more than a decade, inflation, growing student loan debt and high interest rates have made the dream of homeownership more challenging for each generation — especially in a booming real estate market.
