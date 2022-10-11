Read full article on original website
Putin says mobilised troops will be ready in two weeks as he warns Nato against ‘global catastrophe’ – as it happened
Russian president says any direct clash with Nato troops would be ‘global catastrophe’ as he says 220,000 will be called up
NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'
BRUSSELS — Russian President Vladimir Putin would be crossing a “very important line” if he were to order the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday, as both the military alliance and Russia are due to hold nuclear exercises in the next few days.
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Russian authorities have promised free accommodation to all residents of the occupied Kherson region who choose to evacuate to Russia. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement Thursday shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson asked the Kremlin to organize evacuation from four cities, citing the danger from missile strikes.
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – live
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
Joe Biden Sticking With Controversial Adviser Who Urged Warmer Ties With Saudi Arabia
Brett McGurk, who planned the president's recent trip to the nation, faces calls to testify in Congress. But the White House told HuffPost that Biden still trusts him.
Exclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over cooperation on draft
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's (SLB.N) more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents.
International climate change bodies win humanity award
LISBON, PORTUGAL — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
Trial begins for analyst who was source for Trump dossier
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A Russian analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump fabricated one of his own sources and concealed the identity of another when interviewed by the FBI, prosecutors said Tuesday. The allegations were aired during opening...
IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation
WASHINGTON — Warning that inflation threatens to become “a runaway train,’’ the managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged policymakers to keep up the fight against rising prices even it means more pain at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. Speaking to reporters Thursday, the...
IKEA calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges
STOCKHOLM — Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges" caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.”. The world’s biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5...
India’s energy future is looking green, report says
BENGALURU, INDIA — India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimated...
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
LONDON — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the Conservative government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. Prime Minister Liz Truss came under more pressure from...
The golden age of the Golden Visa might be coming to an end
Greece is making it harder for ultrawealthy Golden Visa applicants to move there. It’s part of a trend.
