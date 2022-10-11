ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Series 2022: Reviewing Picks from MLB Experts

As the 2022 MLB playoffs continue to unfold, five teams remain alive for a World Series berth. Saturday saw the Houston Astros complete their sweep of the Seattle Mariners, sending Houston to the American League Championship Series. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, won 3-1 series over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively.
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Luis Severino Says 'Ask Boone' About Not Using Clay Holmes in Game 3 Loss

Aaron Boone's puzzling decision to not deploy Clay Holmes in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night at Progressive Field has everyone scratching their heads. Luis Severino, who started Game 3 of Saturday's American League Division Series, told reporters he was shocked Boone didn't...
Bleacher Report

Each MLB Team's Nightmare Contract By 2024

A handful of MLB teams are still trying to win it all in 2022. Most have already turned their focus to 2023. But we're taking it one step into the future by highlighting the worst contract on every team's payroll in 2024. The Oakland A's are off the hook for...
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 15 Schedule

Three of the four division series in Major League Baseball could reach their conclusions on Saturday. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies vaulted themselves into 2-1 leads over the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, with home wins on Friday. Closing the series against the two NLCS participants...
Jacob deGrom, Mets Had 'Good Conversation' About Free Agency, GM Billy Eppler Says

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Friday that he recently had a positive discussion with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about free agency. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Eppler said the talk occurred after the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday, noting, "He knows how we feel. I know how he feels. It was a good conversation."
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Rookies of the 2022 Season

Every year brings at least a handful of exciting new stars in the big leagues, but the 2022 MLB rookie class is as deep and talented as any in recent memory. Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Atlanta Braves teammates Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider have been the cream of the crop, but they are by no means the only rookies who made a major impact right out of the gates.
MLB Rumors: Bruce Bochy Interviews for Rangers' Managerial Position

The Texas Rangers have interviewed Bruce Bochy for their vacant managerial position, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Bochy, a former San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres manager, met with Rangers general manager Chris Young on Thursday. The Rangers also interviewed interim manager Tony Beasley for the full-time job earlier...
Yankees' Aaron Judge Addresses Boos from Fans in Game 2: 'I Gotta Play Better'

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has gone 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts through two American League Division Series games against the Cleveland Guardians. On Friday, he went hitless in five at-bats, four of which ended in strikeouts. The Yankees offense sputtered, and the defense made critical mistakes en route to...
MLB Twitter Rips Dodgers' 'Embarrassing' Offense After Game 3 Loss vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one loss away from seeing their magical season come to an end in the National League Division Series. After Friday's 2-1 loss in Game 3 to the San Diego Padres that saw them go 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leave seven men on base, the Los Dodgers find themselves in a 2-1 series hole.
Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

Rainy conditions in the Bronx have forced Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees to be postponed. Per an official statement from the Yankees, Thursday's forecast of "sustained inclement weather" caused the game to be rescheduled for Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET.
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones Not Fined for Roughing Calls on Tom Brady, Derek Carr

The NFL decided not to add fines after a pair of controversial roughing the passer calls from Week 5. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was not fined after his sack against Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady. Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Jones also avoided a fine from his hit on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Pelissero.
