The Google Pixel Tablet is slated to be released sometime next year and Google is already making adjustments to some of its apps to prepare for the release of the device. To do that, it is redesigning some of its apps to work better on larger screens. A tweet from Esper's Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), reveals that the most recent Google app to get prepped for the Pixel Tablet is the Google Clock app with version 7.3 now available on the Play Store.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO