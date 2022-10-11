ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked display specs suggest Google's Pixel Fold could be a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Contrary to what many expected prior to Google's big October 6 event, the first-ever foldable Pixel device is not official yet... in any shape or form. But we all (kind of) know such a product is indeed real and coming to market... at some point, most likely in 2023, at least according to the latest predictions made by the most well-connected industry analysts out there.
Vote now: Did you buy anything during the Prime Early Access event?

The shopping events this Autumn pop-up like mushrooms after rain! And while we’re still preparing for the Black Friday craze this November, Amazon surprised everyone with its second (kind of) Prime Day. The event is in its final hours now, and even though the naming scheme was slightly different...
On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts

Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
Google gone mad! Scrapping iconic Pixel 6 design for basic Pixel 7 - a mistake Apple wouldn’t make

When it comes to the Pixel lineup, Google's design choices throughout the years have been bizarre, to say the least…. To refresh your memory, we first witnessed the massive top and bottom bezels on the original Pixel and Pixel 2, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 are to this day some of the strangest-looking Android flagships from a major brand that I can think of, thanks to the iconic Pixel 3XL bathtub notch and the Pixel 4's massive forehead.
Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?

Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone. Well, excluding smartphone...
Google brings full 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro

Introduced earlier this year, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 11 hours of battery life and feature ANC (active noise cancellation), which makes them pretty appealing not just for audiophiles, but also for day-to-day users. The fact that they’re priced at $200 gives them an age over its rivals such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which cost just a little bit more.
December's Quarterly Feature Drop will improve Android 13's battery stats page

If there is one component of a smartphone that the average person can understand, it is the battery. The battery is full, empty, or somewhere in between. And if you know that the number 4 is greater than the number 2, you can understand that a 5000mAh battery is a larger capacity battery than a 2500mAh battery and would be normally expected to last longer.
Fossil announces its first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition

Fossil is expected to launch its first-ever smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3 as early as next week, the US-based company announced recently. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will arrive on October 17 alongside the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 upgrade for select Fossil smartwatches. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition...
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available

One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.
Apple's phenomenally powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a glorious screen is on sale

It's not every day that we see a tablet with desktop-level performance, cutting-edge display technology, and a thin and light design, but Apple brought this idea to life last year with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its high price tag meant it was impossible to own for many. An Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal has taken care of that problem to some extent.
Google Clock update preps app for Pixel Tablet and also adds cool new scheduling feature

The Google Pixel Tablet is slated to be released sometime next year and Google is already making adjustments to some of its apps to prepare for the release of the device. To do that, it is redesigning some of its apps to work better on larger screens. A tweet from Esper's Mishaal Rahman (via Android Police), reveals that the most recent Google app to get prepped for the Pixel Tablet is the Google Clock app with version 7.3 now available on the Play Store.
Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022

And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
Samsung's stable Galaxy S22 Android 13 update is officially around the corner

The mobile industry's heavyweight champion of software updates in the last few years was surprisingly beaten to the stable Android 13 punch a couple of weeks ago by one of its biggest rivals (at least on this particular front), but Samsung's counteroffensive is likely to be fierce and kick off with a bang before long.
