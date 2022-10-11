Read full article on original website
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 6
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game. The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on […]
Aaron Judge passes Roger Maris again, starting playoffs 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts
One of the many stunning statistics from Judge's likely 2022 AL MVP campaign was the fact that he didn't have a single four-strikeout performance all year long. In just his second playoff game this fall, he's officially wearing the "golden sombrero." As noted, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press, Judge's...
MLB・
