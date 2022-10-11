ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Logitech Lift review

Not only does the wireless Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse put our hand in a more natural, neutral position to prioritize well-being, but it also offers a lot of productivity-minded features – most of them available via the Options+ app – saving you time and frustration when working. Pros.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

19 of the best laptop deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today

Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is officially underway. And, naturally, we're seeing a lot of laptop deals available, with many offering up to 50% in savings. Laptops are among the biggest sellers during massive sale events such as Prime Day and Black Friday, so it isn't surprising that we're seeing a lot of them now – with Amazon's second Prime sale event also being called Prime Day 2. You'll see a lot of bargains, not just on cheap models but also premium bestsellers.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Intel Arc GPUs just can’t compete with NVIDIA GeForce for content creation

Intel Arc - the company’s “doomed” and controversial new graphics cards - has taken a battering in Puget System’s latest benchmark tests (opens in new tab). Trying out the new Intel Arc A750 8GB and the Arc A770 16GB graphic cards, which released on October 12, the custom PC builder discovered that performance was less than spectacular compared to NVIDIA’s popular GeForce RTX 3060.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
SHOPPING
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

ScalaCube review

ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature

Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Nvidia drops a new Game Ready Driver, and it’s not just for the RTX 4090

Nvidia’s new Game Ready Driver is now available to download following the RTX 4090 launch on October 12, and is intended to unlock the full potential of the beastly graphics card. The new driver doesn’t just add support for your hefty new GPU, but offers performance enhancements for RTX 3000 series cards as well.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could debut in December, but may fall short of Nvidia RTX 4090

AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements

Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xbox Series X Insiders just got access to an awesome new party chat feature

Xbox Series X|S Insiders in the Alpha ring just got access to a great new party chat feature as well as a notable update for Game DVR. Party chat, for some Insiders on Xbox Series X|S, now has an 'ask to join' option. Want to check if there's room in a friend's gaming session before joining the party? Now you can, simply by going over to your friend's profile and selecting the 'ask to join' option.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hot or Not: The best (and worst) early Black Friday deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale

These are the Prime Day deals you should grab - and avoid - today. The second day of Amazon’s Prime Day October sale is underway today - and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the quality of some of the deals so far: there have been some absolute bargains. We’re talking A-grade discounts on products people actually want. (That’s not always a guarantee on Prime Day.)
SHOPPING
TechRadar

BetaFPV Cetus Pro Kit review

If you would like to get into FPV drones and learn how to fly in Acro mode, the BetaFPV Cetus Pro Kit has everything you need to get started for just $230 / £200 / AU$342. Plus, the controller can be plugged into Mac or Windows-based computers to control FPV simulators to extend your flight practice time.
