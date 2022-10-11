Read full article on original website
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022
What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
10 of the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals in Texas
Thanks to the non-traditional room and home rentals, like Airbnb and VRBO, vacations no longer have to be spent in a hotel room. As a matter of fact, Texas is home to a wide array of rentals with many like you've never seen before. Also, now that we're on the...
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High
This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
10 Life-Changing Inventions Spawned From the Great State of Texas
As the saying goes "everything is bigger (and better) in Texas" and inventions from the Lone Star State are no exception to this boastful claim. Texans have had their hands on some of the most ground-breaking inventions of all time and you're probably enjoying those inventions to this day, some more than others.
Don’t Worry, Be Happy: The Top 10 Happiest Cities in Texas for 2022
Don't worry, be happy. It's more than just lines from a song. It's the way Texans like to live. Friendly faces in all kinds of spaces. In fact, there's even a Texas town named Happy. It doesn't get much closer than that. Texans are always the first to offer up a "howdy" or a firm handshake.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Destination Texas: 7 Haunted Locations You Must Visit This Halloween
As Halloween season quickly approaches, witches and warlocks everywhere look for that next big thrill or scare. Well, no need to wait for Halloween to get your adrenaline pumping with some of the most haunted locations in Texas. As big as Texas is, you know the odds of finding a...
Its Official Texas Gamers are So Obsessed They Will Sacrifice A Lot
I believe that nearly every Texas home has at least one game console hidden somewhere throughout the house. Although I'm not a gamer, there are a few in my house because nearly all of my family are gamers. According to the latest statistics from Solitaire Bliss, gaming in Texas is huge.
Top 10 Species of Bats Living Right Here in Texas
Bats are not really the thing you think about when it comes to Texas. I mean, after all, Texas boasts some pretty cool things worth talking about however I can't remember the last time I used the words Texas and bats in a sentence. As it turns out Texas is...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?
A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
Beware: The FDA Warns This Popular Tiktok Challenge With Nyquil Spells Danger
It seems as if there's yet another social media challenge that health experts are warning teens and parents about. It involves taking your choice of meat (namely chicken) and marinating it in Nyquil or other similar over-the-counter medications and then boiling it to cook it. Not only does it seem...
