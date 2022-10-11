Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken wins third straight regional soccer title
For the third consecutive season the McCracken County Mustangs are 1st Region soccer champs. The Mustangs (17-4-3) took down Marshall County (15-5) in a 2-0 shutout to win the program's third straight and fourth ever title. They had won their first regional championship in 2016. The Mustangs had goals from...
westkentuckystar.com
Lady Marshals win 6th straight regional title; 23rd overall
For the 23rd time in the program's history, the Marshall County Lady Marshals are 1st Region champs. The Lady Marshals (17-4-2) defeated McCracken County (16-4) in a 1-0 shutout on Wednesday night to lay claim to not only their 23rd overall title, but sixth consecutive championship. Having failed to reach...
westkentuckystar.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival ready for weekend
Fifty thousand hungry visitors are set to descend on Cadiz this weekend for their 46th Country Ham Festival. Preparations have been months in the making lining up 225 vendors, carnival rides, and musical entertainment. There are some preliminary events all week, but the start of the celebration is the Ham...
kbsi23.com
Gift cards to be distributed to new homeowners, volunteers as part of Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Gift cards will be distributed to new homeowners and volunteers in western Kentucky as part of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tornadoes devastated Mayfield on December 10. Several dozen people were killed in the storm. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that gift cards...
Deer disease surveillance zone returns for fall seasons
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Officials say last year the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee tested […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Lincoln High School Historical Foundation proposes new community center in Southside Paducah
PADUCAH — “Whatever we can do to keep this dream alive," says J.W. Cleary, founder of the Lincoln High School Historical Foundation. It's a new organization with big plans to build a community center in Southside Paducah. Cleary is enlisting the support of the community to make it...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County woman celebrates 106th birthday
BENTON, KY — A special birthday celebration was held Monday in Benton, Kentucky. Friends and family gathered at Lake Way Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the 106th birthday of Lena Mae Tucker. She was born in Marshall County, where she grew up on a farm and was the...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends four to Paducah hospitals
A two vehicle crash on US 45 North at Hickory Road in Graves County Thursday afternoon sent four people to Paducah hospitals. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the scene shortly after 5:15 pm. They found a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Debra Malone of Mayfield...
wevv.com
Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County
Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau couple witness stranger entering home
Watch The Breakfast Show TOO headlines at 7 a.m. on 10/13. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show at 6 a.m. on 10/13. Non-profit helping spay and neuter cats in Mayfield. A nonprofit called Alley Cat Allies have been working in impacted counties spaying and neutering cats after a massive tornado in Mayfield last year.
wkdzradio.com
Barkley Water Issues Boil Advisory For South Road Customers
Barkley Lake Water District has issued a boil water advisory for customers in Trigg County who live along a portion of Kentucky 139, the South Road. Water District Superintendent John Herring says the advisory includes customers between 595 South Road and 2237 South Road. The advisory also includes East Oaklawn Farm Road, Lookout Lane, And Lowey Lane.
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
KFVS12
Vehicle, structure damaged in Scott County field fire
Heartland farmers are still waiting for some relief from the drought. Impacts from the dry weather have not let up either, now farmers are on edge trying to protect what they do have. |. The possibility of rain tomorrow couldn't come soon enough for local firefighters, especially for Scott Co.,...
westkentuckystar.com
Golden Alert issued for Cadiz woman
The Murray Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Tuesday for a Cadiz woman last seen in Murray. Police said 70-year-old Deborah Clark was seen on surveillance video asking for directions to Cadiz at a business on Murray's south side on Tuesday. According to police, another female wearing black clothing gave her a ride.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County issues burn ban
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal on Thursday signed an executive order placing the county under a burn ban. The executive order comes as the region is under a red flag warning from the National Weather Service due to windy, dry conditions that greatly increase the risk of wildfires.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County issues burn ban
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County is one of many in the Local 6 area currently under a burn ban. Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry issued the burn ban Thursday morning. Until further notice, anyone caught burning things outdoors may receive a citation for violating the judge executive's...
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have Seen
Talon Falls Screampark is a haunted attraction just outside of Paducah, KY. When we lived in Southern Illinois, it was about an hour's drive and our first experience with top of the line haunted houses.
