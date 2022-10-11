Read full article on original website
Police arrested a suspected serial killer in Stockton, Calif.
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began...
Candidates compete eagerly for Colorado's new congressional district seat
The road to control Congress may run through a new House district in Colorado. An independent commission drew new political lines and made the seat one of the most evenly split in the nation. Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland reports. BENTE BIRKELAND, BYLINE: Colorado gained an eighth congressional seat because...
Lamont’s office violated state open records laws in AP case, Connecticut panel rules
The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont’s office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which voted unanimously in...
Politics chat: Biden visits Oregan and Pennsylvania; who will control House and Senate
Though sometimes considered a liability for Democratic candidates, President Biden is making trips to Oregon and Pennsylvania to support local campaigns. Plus, who will control the House and Senate. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage...
Alabama inmates are on strike, protesting sentencing policies and a parole process
Thousands of inmates are on strike in Alabama prisons. For nearly three weeks, they've stopped work at jobs in prison laundries and kitchens to protest living conditions and to demand reforms of harsh sentencing policies and the parole process. As the strike wears on, inmates say the state is punishing them by restricting meals, visitors and recreation time.
Ahead of the midterms, Biden takes to the road to tout Democratic successes
President Biden heads to Oregon today, the third day of his biggest campaign trip yet, ahead of the midterms. Where he's going and what he's talking about says a lot about how his party is approaching these upcoming elections. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is traveling with Biden and joins us now from Los Angeles. Hi, Tam.
Palm trees in Florida weathered Hurricane Ian's wrath just fine
FORT MYERS, Fla. — When a hurricane assaults the coast, as Ian did to Southwest Florida, flip on the TV and the images the cameras have to show are palm trees flailed by the furious winds. The obligatory footage is supposed to be visual evidence of nature's fury. And that it is. But a palm tree standing up to a hurricane is just as much a symbol of the resilience of life, particularly so in Fort Myers, the City of Palms.
The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and supplies to Haiti to help fight a gang
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment...
In Montana House race, Republican candidate Ryan Zinke struggles to shake off Trump-era scandals
Republican Ryan Zinke should have a big edge in the race to fill a new House seat in GOP-heavy Montana, except that he faced multiple scandals while former President Trump's interior secretary.
The week in CT news: Sandy Hook defamation verdict, police officers killed
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This week Frankie & Johnny explain:
Domestic violence calls are most dangerous for Connecticut police officers
Officials say two Bristol police officers may have been “lured” to their deaths Wednesday night when responding to a domestic violence 911 call. A third officer was seriously injured. Domestic violence calls are the most dangerous for police officers in Connecticut. The calls make up the largest share...
In congressional debate, Himes, Stevenson sound off on abortion access, soaring education costs
The two candidates for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District agree that it’s important to protect access to abortion. But during a debate Thursday night in Norwalk, Republican challenger Jayme Stevenson said incumbent Democrat Jim Himes hasn’t done enough to codify Roe v. Wade protections in federal law. “If...
The newest national monument was once a winter combat training site for World War II soldiers
A valley high in the Colorado Rockies where soldiers trained in mountain combat long ago is now a national monument - established this week by President Biden. Leigh Paterson with member station KUNC in Northern Colorado spoke with people who've been pushing for this designation about what Camp Hale means to them.
Alex Jones shouldn't be too confident he can escape paying Sandy Hook families, UConn professor says
A nearly $1 billion judgment Wednesday against conspiracy theory talk show host Alex Jones for his lies about the 2012 Newtown elementary school shooting has spurred questions. How much of that money will the families and the FBI officer who sued Jones actually see? Can Jones use bankruptcy to avoid...
Week in politics: Georgia Senate debate; Jan 6. committee decision to subpoena Trump
Joined now by NPR's senior editor and correspondent, Ron Elving. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: Ron, what difference do debates make these days? There's so many different options for people to screen, entertainment as well as politics.
How Jack Baker and Michael McConnell became husbands in 1971
Time now for StoryCorps. Jack Baker and Michael McConnell are two names you probably never heard of. In the early 1970s, they wanted to get married, but same-sex marriage was not yet legal in Minnesota. Baker and McConnell sued the state and appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices declined to hear their case, but they managed to get married anyway after Baker and McConnell found a legal loophole.
Recap: Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate
The race in Georgia could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Last night in Savannah, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faced off against Republican Herschel Walker - the only debate between the two before the election - and as expected, the debate got sharp. Here's Senator Warnock. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
