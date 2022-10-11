Read full article on original website
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
Eastenders - Positive Talking Points
Feel free to oraise the episodes, fans, cast, crew, writers, head honchos, the BBC and more!. Loving Sharon, Sam and Kat at the moment. Suki and Eve are really good together also. The Panesars in general are interesting. Also liking the young friend group with Callum/Whitney/Chelsea/Lola/Jay/Finlay/Felix etc. Nice to see...
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?
IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
Well Done Emmerdale
Absolutely superb episode tonight. An acting masterclass from many of the cast. When Emmerdale is good, it’s normally fantastic and this was no different. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful....
EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry teases dark twists in Eve and Suki story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders actor Navin Chowdhry has discussed some "unsettling" scenes on the horizon for Eve Unwin and Suki Panesar. In tonight's (October 14) episode of the BBC One soap, Chowdhry's ex-prisoner Nish Panesar returns to Walford, with Eve and Suki (his wife) having just had their secret rumbled by son Kheerat Panesar.
Emmerdale's Mark Charnock gets emotional as he wins NTA award
The National Television Awards tonight (October 13) saw Emmerdale's Mark Charnock scoop the award for Serial Drama Performance following his portrayal of Marlon Dingle's recovery from a stroke. The actor was up against EastEnders' Gillian Wright and Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Emmerdale co-star Paige Sandhu. Looking in shock as Love Island's...
Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success
Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
Hollyoaks not included in NTAs?
Was Hollyoaks snubbed at the NTA’s this year to include Neighbours?. With it being the Neighbours last year on air I was wondering if this was the case?. I would have thought it’s usually the British soaps included within the soap awards categories, I’ve not seen neither Neighbours or Home And Away nominated for best serial drama in recent years, usually Hollyoaks is one of the nominees with the big three soaps?
Casualty – what does the future really hold?
Casualty spoilers follow. When news about Holby City's axing broke last year, all eyes immediately fell to its sister show Casualty. Would it suffer a similar fate? Have medical dramas had their day? Have all soaps and long-running dramas had their day? Or did Holby simply just fall victim to a change in BBC policy which involved increasing both spending and representation on programming outside of London, and could Casualty's destiny therefore be entirely different?
EastEnders first look at Lauren Branning's return in new pictures
A first look at EastEnders' tribute to Dot Branning has been unveiled. Photos snapped on set, which you can see by clicking through here, showcase EastEnders cast members from past and present coming together to say goodbye to Dot Branning in episodes to air later this year. These funeral scenes feature I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa back on set at EastEnders for the first time since leaving the show in 2018. Jossa can be seen filming alongside Shona McGarty (aka Whitney Dean), as well as on-screen uncle Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) and current Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Bye (Martin Fowler).
Titans star's new Netflix fantasy The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself reveals first trailer
Netflix's new fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has unveiled its first trailer. The show, which stars Titans' Jay Lycurgo, certainly looks fantastical going by the footage, with plenty of action (and lots of blood) as the actor's character Nathan weighs up his identity in a world filled with magic.
The Watcher's wild true story and what happened to the real-life family
The Watcher spoilers follow – including its ending. "A baby skeleton has 100 more bones than an adult skeleton." And with that, we are introduced to Netflix's eerie new series The Watcher, brought to us by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Dahmer). As the title card reveals, the horror...
Strictly Come Dancing's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova share first photo of their new puppy
Strictly Come Dancing stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova have shared the first picture of a new furry addition to their family. In a photo posted to Instagram, we can see Kai and Nadiya standing together in a garden holding their new pet bulldog. “We have managed to keep it...
The Curse of Bridge Hollow review: Is Stranger Things star's Netflix movie worth seeing?
Netflix has been in the horror game for a few years now, but for this year's original crop, the streamer has firmly targeted younger audiences with its biggest Halloween offerings. Ahead of Wendell & Wild later this month, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has now arrived with Stranger Things star...
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye reveals training accident with pro Amy Dowden
Strictly Come Dancing's James Bye and Amy Dowden have well and truly been in the wars this series. Last seen performing the Cha Cha Cha in marvellous Movie Week – pun absolutely intended – they walked the National Television Awards red carpet together yesterday (October 13) where Digital Spy quizzed them on training accidents.
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Week 4 Thread - Sat 15 October at 6:30pm & Sun 16 October at 7:15pm
Afternoon all and welcome to this week's Strictly thread. Bit of a shock result last week. I couldn't say for sure who'll go next. Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu. Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler. Hamza...
Ghosts fans left heartbroken as character exits show in new episode
Ghosts fans were left heartbroken after tonight’s (October 14) episode as we saw the show bid farewell to Katy Wix’s character Mary. Similar to what happened in episode two with Bridget Christie’s character Annie, Mary was seen passing over in the opening moments of the episode. She was taken by a ball of light and pulled into the air before being sent to the “proper” afterlife.
