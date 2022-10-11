Read full article on original website
Related
Juvenile suspected of vehicle theft dies after gun discharges during police chase
A juvenile suspected of vehicle theft died after a gun discharged during a police chase Friday. Westminster police responded to an ongoing motor vehicle theft on Wadsworth Parkway at 6:13 p.m. Friday. A witness confronted three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, according to police. The suspects reportedly pointed handguns at the witness and fled in a stolen vehicle.
7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a house party early Saturday morning that left one person dead and seven others injured.
Car theft leads to police pursuit in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police said a suspect who is believed to have stolen a vehicle is currently in the hospital after shooting themselves during a police pursuit. Westminster Police Department (WPD) said around 6:13 p.m. Friday that they were called to the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway for a vehicle theft in progress. A witness at the scene told police that at they confronted at least three suspects trying to steal a vehicle. The witness said two of the suspects pointed a gun at them.
Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd
The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead in Thornton motorcycle accident just after midnight
Thornton police reported crash between a motorcycle and a car that left one adult male dead just after midnight Saturday.
Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton
A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
2 suspects in tree-trimming scam arrested
ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada police have arrested two people accused of scamming senior citizens. The Arvada Police Department tweeted Friday that 36-year-old Amelia Tyler and 48-year-old Joseph Tyler have been taken into custody. They are suspects in thefts across the Denver metro area that targeted mostly elderly people, police...
Thieves caught on camera in Denver break-in
A Denver couple is asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves who broke into their detached garage early Wednesday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock
A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
kggfradio.com
Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine
A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
1310kfka.com
Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison
Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
Impaired driver kills two on I-25 in DougCo, highway patrol says
(Clark Van Der Beken / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after their vehicle lost a wheel and stopped on the side of I-25. Another vehicle entered the shoulder and struck their vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol said.
KKTV
2 semis crash along Colorado highway, 1 catches fire
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was injured following a crash between two semis on a Colorado highway Friday. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. along Highway 34 near I-25 in the Loveland area. CDOT announced both directions of Highway 34 were closed at about 12:35 p.m. One of the semis caught fire.
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northbound Interstate 25 in Thornton reopened after deadly crash
The northbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 25 is currently closed due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Shelter-in-place ordered for neighborhood in south Denver
Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver. The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night. There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised...
2 arrested, accused of firing shots into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two suspects have been arrested after shots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial last month, narrowly missing a 7-year-old boy. The shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the area of East Progress Circle and South Flanders Court, south of Quincy Reservoir in Centennial.
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair
A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14.
Comments / 0