Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
digitalspy.com
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale teases dramatic cow stampede in 50th anniversary episodes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale is set to get a dramatic stampede as part of its 50th anniversary episodes next week. As a big storm rages in the village, Monday's (October 17) episode will see a barn at Moira's farm collapse, with panicked cows escaping and charging in a stampede. Could some of the residents get injured in the chaos?
digitalspy.com
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
21 "The Midnight Club" Behind-The-Scenes Facts The Cast Just Revealed
For some of the cast, The Midnight Club was their first professional acting job. In fact, Ruth Codd, who plays Anya, was discovered on TikTok.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale Friday 14 October 2022 👂 Cross Kim at your peril 👂
When Will finds out Harriet isn't coming to the wedding, Kim is left puzzled by his change in mood. Sensing something is wrong, Kim goes looking for Will. At the scrapyard, Kim listens in as Harriet fights for Will's love. What will Kim do with this knowledge on the eve of her big day?
Omar J. Dorsey on working with Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Halloween Ends’: ‘She is a legend’
For years, Omar J. Dorsey has made us laugh, and cry, as the lovable Hollingsworth “Hollywood” Desonier in the Oprah Winfrey Network series “Queen Sugar.” It turns out, Dorsey and his character have a lot in common. “They’ve been calling me ‘Hollywood’ since the eighth grade. So, it’s not anything that’s new to me,” he […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Well Done Emmerdale
Absolutely superb episode tonight. An acting masterclass from many of the cast. When Emmerdale is good, it’s normally fantastic and this was no different. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful....
digitalspy.com
Casualty facing the axe?
This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't get axed, it's one of my favourite medical drama. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41611649/casualty-future-explained-holby-city/. Posts: 13,477. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:39 #2. Doubt it. Posts: 5,488. Forum Member. ✭. 14/10/22 - 00:01 #3. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't...
digitalspy.com
Guest judges for the Masked Dancer final announced (spoilers)
🚨 John Bishop & Dawn French will join Peter, Oti & Davina for the FINAL of the Masked Dancer on Saturday 22nd October! (Jonathan Ross will be absent) #MaskedDancerUK.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Kit?
What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot. What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announces fourth queen to sashay away
Drag Race UK spoilers follow. The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 had to show off their improvisation skills tonight. Joining Alan Carr on the faux chat show Catty Man following last week's shock elimination, the queens all demonstrated their skills. But it was Baby and Sminty Drop...
digitalspy.com
EE - I can’t stand abusive characters
I guess no one can but for me It makes me want to switch off till it’s finished or they’ve gone or even more specially when they drag it out for too long. Characters like, Yusuf Khan, Trevor, it’s looking like Nish Panaser is the next one.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
digitalspy.com
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva discusses possible return for Kelly Windsor
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva has discussed the possibility of a return to the soap as Kelly Windsor. The actress joined the series in 1993 and played the character on and off until 2011. She hasn't ruled out another stint on the soap to visit her on-screen family members, friends and enemies.
Comments / 0