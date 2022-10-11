Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

