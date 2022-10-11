Read full article on original website
40+ best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day event
For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: Score $72 Off the Viral Orolay Down Coat With 16,500+ Five-Star Reviews
New York Post
Add these Dyson vacuum dupes to your Amazon cart before October Prime Day
Whenever we hear the name “Dyson,” it just sounds regal. But, we don’t love paying high prices all the time (or ever). Luckily, ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which is taking place on Tues., Oct. 11 and Wed., Oct. 12 — the retailer has some Dyson dupes on sale.
This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale
“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping. Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon
When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
I found the best grout cleaner for just $2.50 at Home Depot – it’s a ‘no scrub’ solution & bubbled up right away
IT'S inevitable that the grout between your tiles will eventually need a good scrub. A TikToker revealed the bargain grout cleaner she swears by. TikTok user Honest Momma K shared the grout cleaner she found for just $2.50 at Home Depot. The TikToker compared three grout cleaners in a previous...
The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD
Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
Business Insider
30 products you can grab at their lowest price ever before the October Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. For the first time ever, Amazon is hosting a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
TODAY.com
34 fashion deals to shop during Amazon's Prime Sale – all under $50
Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, is finally here and we're seeing prices drop faster than these fall temperatures. According to Amazon, these deals can be as massive as Black Friday, so now is the time to get ahead on your holiday shopping for your friends and family.
This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
Buyer beware: Some Amazon Prime Day deals may not be what they seem, according to a new study
Amazon's second Prime Day of the year kicked off on Tuesday, but some of the online retailer's deals may not be quite as sweet as the seem, a new study warns. Researchers analyzed Amazon listings from 2016-2017 and found that sellers often raise prices while displaying a previously unadvertised "list price." The gap between the list price and lower asking price can give the false impression of a deal, when in fact the price might be the same or higher than it was just days prior, they found.
Prime Day is tomorrow and Amazon devices are on mega sale—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
ETOnline.com
Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Mattress Sale: The Best Deals You Can Shop on Nectar, Casper and More
The Prime Early Access Sale has released tons of mattress deals available to shop right now. The price of a new mattress might keep you from updating your bedroom, but Amazon is offering plenty of deals on top brands like Casper, Nectar, and Serta. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, we'll update this list with the best mattresses on sale.
Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price
Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
intheknow.com
The 7 best space heater deals to shop on Amazon this Prime Day — as low as $20
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Fall is in full swing and winter is...
Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales
We're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday QLED TV deals in one place
Apartment Therapy
10 Post-Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Can’t Afford to Miss
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s true, the second Prime Day of 2022 is over. The two short days were full of incredible deals on tons of our favorite must-have goods, especially for the kitchen. We’re talkin’ KitchenAid stand mixers and appliances; handy cleaning finds that make post-dinner activities so much more pleasant; and do-it-all All-Clad favorites. And, while almost all of those coveted items have bounced back to their full price tags as of this morning, we’ve found a few stellar finds that are still on sale at Amazon.
A 117-Year-Old SF Apartment Houses Over 30 Vintage Lamps, 50 Plants, and A Lot of Style
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in a 117-year-old Victorian in San Francisco in the iconic Haight-Ashbury district, made famous by the hippie movement in the 1960s. I work in tech as an instructional designer and have started taking on projects on the side as an interior designer. I live with my husband, Graham, our two cats, and a dog.
I’m an interior designer – here are the tired trends which are so overdone – no one should have pampas grass anymore
WHEN it comes to decorating your home there are some trends that will still look great years down the line, and there are others that are already tired. An interior designer revealed exactly what you should avoid and what is a good investment on Instagram. Anthony Immediato is an interior...
Apartment Therapy
