Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?. TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Says Suns' Handling Of Jae Crowder Situation Was "Strange": "Doesn't It Seem Like There's Some Other Way To Resolve This Other Than Him Sitting Out And Hurting Your Depth?"
The Phoenix Suns are looking to change their forward rotation with veteran Jae Crowder becoming surplus to requirements in Phoenix. The feeling was mutual as Crowder has been hinting that he wants to leave Phoenix all offseason, which was confirmed later when Crowder was officially put on the trade block after losing his starter spot to Cameron Johnson.
Comments / 0