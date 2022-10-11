ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KEYC

Mankato East punches ticket to section title match-up

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls soccer team hosted Jordan in the Section 2AA semifinals Thursday. The Cougars play Mankato West for a spot in this year’s state tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Prague.
MANKATO, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Boys cross country: Balanced Stillwater runs to title at Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — It has been a steady climb this season for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which reeled off its third straight victory — and fourth title overall in six races — at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arrowwood Resort. The Ponies outdistanced fifth-ranked Mounds View 77-83 in a tight battle for the top spot while 11th-ranked Edina followed in third place with 177 points. The 27-team field also included 12th-ranked Roseville, which placed fourth with 204 points, and St....
STILLWATER, MN
WausauPilot

Stevens Point charges back to beat Wausau East volleyball

WAUSAU – Stevens Point overcame a first-set loss to defeat Wausau East 3-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference volleyball match Tuesday night at East High School. East celebrated Senior Night and came out with an emphatic 25-19 win in the opening set, before the Panthers responded by winning the next three 25-22, 28-26, 25-22.
WAUSAU, WI
