Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan's time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road
Why Yankees crowd into 1 hotel room on the road

Sports are nothing without tradition. The New York Yankees will be back on the road after Friday's American League Division Series Game 2, and with that, a tradition of theirs will continue. Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes wrote a piece for the...
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says

Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres.
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1

John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs

The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. Here's what the N.J. native said on ESPN's "Get...
Angels News: Gerrit Cole Takes Subtle Jab at Free Agency Courtship with LA
He didn't need to bring the Angels into this.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 rainout: Rescheduling, what else you need to know
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 rainout: Rescheduling, what else you need to know

Rain, rain won't go away. MLB postponed Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians from Thursday night to Friday at 1:07 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. We're continuing to update this post.
Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias
Former Cleveland fan favorite Ernie Clement shared a Tweet about how he feels about the National Broadcast commentary.
New York Legend Trolls Rival Fans on Live TV Following Yankees’ Win [WATCH]
New York Legend Trolls Rival Fans on Live TV Following Yankees' Win [WATCH]

Things went from good to great for New York Yankees' fans following their Game 1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. Well, at least the fans who stuck around to watch the postgame show on Fox. In case you're just emerging out from under your rock this morning, the New York...
