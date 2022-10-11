Read full article on original website
Mankato East punches ticket to section title match-up
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls soccer team hosted Jordan in the Section 2AA semifinals Thursday. The Cougars play Mankato West for a spot in this year’s state tournament at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Prague.
Eden Prairie, Tonka win girls tennis matches
True to form, Lake Conference girls tennis powers Eden Prairie and Minnetonka had no trouble in the first two rounds of the Section 2AA Tournament last week. Coach Alexa Horoshak’s Eden Prairie squad scored 6-1 victories over Chaska and Shakopee in their matches, while defending state champion Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, won 7-0 over Waconia and Chanhassen. Eden Prairie dominated in doubles against Chaska Oct. 4 with wins from...
Boys cross country: Balanced Stillwater runs to title at Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — It has been a steady climb this season for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which reeled off its third straight victory — and fourth title overall in six races — at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arrowwood Resort. The Ponies outdistanced fifth-ranked Mounds View 77-83 in a tight battle for the top spot while 11th-ranked Edina followed in third place with 177 points. The 27-team field also included 12th-ranked Roseville, which placed fourth with 204 points, and St....
Stevens Point charges back to beat Wausau East volleyball
WAUSAU – Stevens Point overcame a first-set loss to defeat Wausau East 3-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference volleyball match Tuesday night at East High School. East celebrated Senior Night and came out with an emphatic 25-19 win in the opening set, before the Panthers responded by winning the next three 25-22, 28-26, 25-22.
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9
The High School football rankings have been released for this week. After loses for local teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Milaca there have been some changes. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #9 this week in Class 5A. The Storm are 5-1 and will host Moorhead Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.
