ALEXANDRIA — It has been a steady climb this season for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which reeled off its third straight victory — and fourth title overall in six races — at the Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Arrowwood Resort. The Ponies outdistanced fifth-ranked Mounds View 77-83 in a tight battle for the top spot while 11th-ranked Edina followed in third place with 177 points. The 27-team field also included 12th-ranked Roseville, which placed fourth with 204 points, and St....

STILLWATER, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO