Logan County, OH

The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Man Wanted for Over a Year in Allen County Arrested

An Allen County man who was wanted for over a year on drug and weapon related charges was arrested this week. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, 30 year old Jaquaveious E. Harvey was taken into custody without incident. Multiple hours of surveillance and investigative...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning

OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Sheriff announces the capture of on the run fugitive

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Day ceremony held Friday morning

TCN Domestic Violence Program: New Directions and Soteria House held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness ceremony Friday morning at the Logan County Court House. Last year, TCN Domestic Violence Program assisted 317 victims/survivors and their families in Logan County. The Soteria House (shelter for domestic violence victims who have no...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash

A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Injury Farming Accident

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct

A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH

