Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
Findlay woman arrested during drug bust in Findlay
On 10/13/2022 at approximately 1630 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Ave., Findlay, Ohio.
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - An Allen County man who has been on the run since October of last year is now in custody. 30-year-old Jaquaveius E. Harvey has been a fugitive from the Allen County Common Pleas Court on one count of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business, and one count of drug trafficking in heroin. The Allen County Sheriff says that multiple hours of surveillance and investigative techniques were utilized, ultimately leading to his arrest. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the United States Marshal service assisted in the investigation.
Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
Domestic Violence Awareness Day ceremony held Friday morning
TCN Domestic Violence Program: New Directions and Soteria House held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness ceremony Friday morning at the Logan County Court House. Last year, TCN Domestic Violence Program assisted 317 victims/survivors and their families in Logan County. The Soteria House (shelter for domestic violence victims who have no...
Champaign County semi driver escapes injury after crash
A Champaign County semi driver escaped injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning just before 8 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Christopher Catanzaro, 26, of Urbana, was traveling north on County Road 28 when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a road sign and a mailbox. Catanzaro also hit a power pole which snapped. He then hit a ditch.
UPDATE: Coroner’s office ID’s Dayton man as victim of Tuesday homicide
DAYTON — The death of a 56-year-old man found Tuesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide, according to Dayton police. >>Hospital releases Dayton police officer who was stabbed in the neck; Suspect is in jail. Anthony Matthews, 56, of Dayton, was identified as the victim found dead inside...
Two arrested following car theft in Dayton
A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Yorkshire couple have been hospitalized after they were run over by a tractor in Darke County Friday. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a husband and wife were hit by a tractor on the 13000 block of Versailles-Yorkshire Road just before 10:45 a.m. Friday. The victims were identified […]
Bellefontaine teen arrested for persistent disorderly conduct
A Bellefontaine teen was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct late Wednesday morning. Bellefontaine Police were on patrol in the area of East Sandusky Avenue and North Main Street when they observed two females engaged in a physical altercation. Officers yelled out their window for them to stop, but they continued...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home
According to the Darke County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
