Wisconsin State

Mashed

Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back

There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
Popculture

Halloween Candies: Listing the 30 Best

Halloween is a few weeks away, but it's never too early to prepare. Each year, Americans have a difficult decision to make: either stick with the old candy favorites or pick new ones. We put together a list of some of the 30 best Halloween candies to hand out to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31. You might also want to get extra bags of these to make sure that you have some leftovers for Nov. 1.
Thrillist

Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
WJBF

20 brands of cheese recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria

(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese. According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.
Taste Of Home

Every Item on the McDonald’s Dollar Menu, Ranked

Let's break down the McDonald's Dollar Menu and see what's really worth it. The cost of groceries the year you were born differs quite a bit from current grocery prices, so the McDonald’s $1 $2 $3 Menu sounds pretty enticing right now. I’m not saying fast food is always a great meal solution, but everything in moderation, right?
WOMI Owensboro

Here is The Most Popular Halloween Candy in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky

When it comes to Halloween candy, you want to make sure your house has the good stuff. Here is a breakdown of the Tri-state's favorite candy. When it comes to Halloween, this time of year gives me the warm and fuzzies. I think its because when I was a kid, my dad was the only person on our street who went all out for Halloween. He had a few Halloween blow molds, and lights he would string up, and I always loved it and thought it was so cool how our house was the Halloween house.
foodsafetynews.com

New E. coli outbreak traced to frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores

State and Federal officials announced today that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. As of this afternoon, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 20 people are confirmed infected with five requiring hospitalization. No...
iheart.com

Here is the Top Candy for Each State

I call cap on this, but what do I know. According to Instacart, a state-by-state breakdown of America's favorite candy found that Peanut M&M's are the favorite candy in the West. Whereas Reese's Cups are the favorite in the Eastern part of the country. There was also a division on which is better Red Vines or Twizzlers. The West Coast seems to prefer Red Vines.
Better Than 'State Fair' Curds preserve a chunk of Wisconsin heritage, but can these frozen, beer-battered curds live up to the name?

MERRILL - Naming cheese curds Better Than "State Fair" Curds will generate a vat of "I'll be the judge of that" thoughts. Especially considering that the beer-battered curds are frozen before being deep-fried. That's a double dip of milk-curdling gall for some folks in America's Dairyland. Owner Bill Dinges knows...
WISCONSIN STATE

