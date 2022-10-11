Read full article on original website
Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Cooley Group as a Member
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, welcomes Cooley Group as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “We congratulate Cooley Group on their long-term commitment...
NGA Technical Paper Addresses ASHRAE 90.1 and the IECC
The National Glass Association (NGA) announces the publication of a new Glass Technical Paper (GTP), Alignment in U.S. Energy Conservation Codes: ASHRAE 90.1 and the IECC. This paper provides information on the codes’ use as national model codes and their compliance paths for commercial and residential buildings, both new construction and existing buildings.
ThermaSol Releases Health and Wellness CEU
Having been at the forefront of home technology since 1958, ThermaSol has always believed in the confluence of water, steam and smart shower technology. The company has long been extolling the benefits not only of steam, but of how, when using technology, homeowners can personalize their showering experience in ways they had never thought possible.
ROCKWOOL North America Hires Director of Public Affairs, Communications
Sarah Sinovic has joined ROCKWOOL North America as Director of Public Affairs & Communications. In this role, Sinovic will draw on her experience working with and for elected officials to engage policymakers, journalists and communities throughout the United States and Canada to advance ROCKWOOL’s efforts to meet critical climate action targets. Made from melted rocks, ROCKWOOL’s sustainable, fire-safe building insulation is the world’s largest manufacturer of stone wool insulation and promotes energy-efficient building design to support climate-resilient communities.
RainStick Named Among Cleantech 50 to Watch
RainStick, the new Canadian clean technology company revolutionizing the water tech space by imagining products that reduce domestic water and energy waste, has been named as one of Cleantech Group’s 2022 Cleantech 50 to Watch. The Cleantech 50 to Watch is an annual list of top global early-stage private companies showcased for their excellence in sustainable innovation. The entrepreneurs on the list are creating new technologies that are poised to address the climate crisis in plastics, regenerating soils, recycling building materials, automating food waste, and transforming solar power.
Danfoss Wins Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award from the Alliance to Save Energy
The Alliance to Save Energy presented Danfoss with the prestigious Innovative Star of Energy Efficiency Award for the company’s efforts to create solutions that decarbonize through energy efficiency. Alliance President Paula Glover presented the award to Rick Sporrer, president of Danfoss North America, at the 30th annual Stars of Energy Efficiency Awards Gala at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4.
