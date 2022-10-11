Read full article on original website
SRU’s Foundation Making Final Push To Bring Back “Rocky”
Slippery Rock University is making its final fundraising push before Homecoming Weekend which could lead to the return of a former beloved mascot. The university says if they hit $22,000 in fundraising before Friday, Rocky the Rock will make an appearance this Saturday. The gray colored mascot is known for...
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
Concordia Hosting Fall Workshop At The Mansion
A fall-themed workshop for youth affected by the death of a loved one and their caregivers will be held this weekend. Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ Good Samaritan Hospice is holding a “Pumpkins, Leaves, and Copper Trees” event on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Mansion in Butler.
Moose Event To Support City Firefighters
An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
Freedom Road Set For Work This Weekend
A portion of Freedom Road in Cranberry Township will be closed once again this weekend. Work is set to begin at midnight Saturday on the westbound portion of Freedom Road in between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. Detours will be posted having drivers utilize Route 19 to connect back...
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For Two Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the delivery of granulated Activated Carbon for use in the treatment of wastewater air purification at the Brush Creek Water Pollution Control facility. Cranberry Supervisors are also accepting bids for...
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
Slippery Rock University Readying For Homecoming Weekend
Preparations are almost complete for Homecoming festivities at Slippery Rock University. Friday will feature a pep rally at 8 p.m. on The Quad with this year’s theme of “Feeling ‘22”. Events for alumni on Friday include an employee breakfast, the SRU Communication and Media Hall of Fame, and a Distinguished Alumni Dinner.
Craft Bizaar In Harrisville
Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
Mars Confirms Data Leaked Online In Cybersecurity Attack
The Mars Area School Board is providing tools to assist administrators with the ongoing investigation into a cyber security incident last month. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members approved the extension of an agreement with consultant company Arete as well as the purchase of software called SentinelOne at a cost not to exceed $40,000 annually.
Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on South Duffy Road near the intersection with Whitestown Road. Crews from Butler Township, the VA, and Butler...
Turnpike Eastbound Lanes Closed Due To Accident
The eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike are now shut down following an early morning accident. The highway is closed in between the New Castle and Cranberry exits. Dispatchers say two tractor trailers were involved in the accident resulting in the shut down. The detour will take drivers through the...
One Taken To Hospital After Rt. 356 Crash
One person was taken to the hospital following a three car chain reaction crash yesterday in Jefferson Township. The accident happened yesterday around 9:45 a.m. on Route 356 near the intersection with Marwood Road. Police say 68-year-old Michael Korczynski of Harmony was driving his pickup truck northbound when he approached...
Mars golf team reaches WPIAL final/Knoch Tennis wins playoff opener
The Mars boys golf team advanced to the WPIAL Class 3A Team championships Thursday with a runner-up performance yesterday in the semifinals at Duck Hollow Golf Course in Uniontown. The Planets finished five strokes behind leader Peters Township. They will be joined by Moon in the championship tournament. The top three teams advance to the championship, which is scheduled to be played Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Club in Belle Vernon.
Man Uninjured After Truck Rolls Into Creek
A man avoided injuries after his truck went down an embankment and into a creek earlier this week. Police say this crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on McBride Road in Brady Township. 24-year-old Chad Hoffman of Slippery Rock was driving when a deer ran out in front of...
