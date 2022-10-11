Read full article on original website
Mario Andretti Will Drive a Modern McLaren F1 Car at Laguna Seca this Weekend
The promise made by McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown to give Mario Andretti a run in a modern McLaren Formula 1 machine will be fulfilled this weekend in Monterey. For the 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner and 1978 F1 world champion, the second edition of the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will thrust the 82-year-old icon into action at a track that played home to many memorable drives and his farewell to IndyCar in 1994.
Seidl: "Very tough" for McLaren to stay in fight with Alpine
McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes it will be "very tough" to stay in the fight for fourth place with Alpine until the end of the season. McLaren and Alpine have enjoyed a season-long battle to finish as the leading midfield team this year, with momentum swinging back and forth in recent races.
Formula E Champion Stoffel Vandoorne Joins DS Penske For 2023
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has had a sillier-than-usual silly season, with manufacturers and teams joining the drivers in the traditional high-stakes game of contractual musical chairs as everyone prepares for the Gen3 era. Mercedes-EQ is withdrawing from Formula E after winning its second consecutive championship. DS and Techeetah have parted ways, and now the French luxury brand is allying with Dragon Penske Autosport.”
Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead At 22 After Crashing During Race
Victor Steeman -- a professional motorcycle rider -- has died after a violent crash in a championship race on Saturday. He was only 22. The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme confirmed the sad news on Tuesday ... saying Steeman passed away after suffering severe injuries from a multi-rider incident at Turn 14 of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship’s Race 1 in Portugal.
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Emma Raducanu turns to Andy Murray's fitness guru Jez Green to make her a machine... but splits with ANOTHER coach after Russian Dmitry Tursunov decided to walk away
Emma Raducanu has turned to the fitness trainer who helped transform Andy Murray from slender teenager into uber athlete. In what may prove to be a significant hire, the former US Open champion has begun work with Jez Green on her off-season training block with a view to establishing a permanent partnership.
Lewis Hamilton has ‘stopped’ talking to Martin Brundle during F1 grid walks
Martin Brundle has opened up on his relationship with Formula 1 drivers and his interactions with them during his pre-race grid walks.Brundle, 63, raced for McLaren and Williams among other teams between 1984 and 1996, and the Briton now works for the broadcaster Sky Sports.A pre-race ritual of sorts sees Brundle navigating the grid and speaking to as many drivers and celebrities as possible, something he discussed in an interview with GQ this week.“They know you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it, you’ve crashed the car, and you’re going to ask something relevant or personal,” Brundle said....
When is Japanese Grand Prix?
Max Verstappen has another opportunity to claim his second world title this weekend as Formula 1 returns to Suzuka for the first time since 2019 for the Japanese Grand Prix.The Red Bull star – 104 points clear of Charles Leclerc in the standings – will be crowned champion in Japan if he wins and sets the fastest lap on Sunday.Verstappen is looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend in Singapore, finishing seventh, while his team-mate Sergio Perez claimed victory. Leclerc came home second, with Carlos Sainz in third.Lewis Hamilton also endured a difficult Sunday in the rain of...
Nephew of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, David Schumacher, suffers spine fracture in scary crash
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher and son of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, suffered a spine fracture during a scary crash at a DTM race in Germany on Saturday. The 20-year-old was competing in the final round of the 2022 DTM season at Hockenheim....
Watch: The F1 of the skies completes its first-ever circuit race
The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry achieved a new landmark after the Airspeeder EXA series, the equivalent of Formula 1 in the skies, completed its first-ever circuit race. The highly charged event consisted of just two pilots but had all the drama you would expect from a racing event.
Michelin IMSA pro Esports series debuts Sunday
IMSA’s first professional virtual racing series debuts this weekend with a boost from a longtime colleague. Michelin has become entitlement partner of the IMSA Esports Michelin Global Championship, whose first race is Sunday. The series will feature the world’s top professional sim racers and teams competing for cash purses...
Palou to make FP1 debut for McLaren at USGP, O’Ward in Abu Dhabi
Alex Palou will make his FP1 debut for McLaren at next weekend’s United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of The Americas, with Pato O’Ward set for his outing in Abu Dhabi. The two IndyCar stars have been testing a 2021 McLaren this year, with the most...
Martin Brundle slams 'unacceptable' F1 truck, Pierre Gasly incident and says 'lessons not learned' in Japan
Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle has described the dramatic Japanese GP scenes of Pierre Gasly's near-miss with a recovery vehicle as "unquestionably unacceptable" and says lessons have not been learned from Jules Bianchi's death. The start of the rain-disrupted Suzuka race was overshadowed by the tractor on track, which was...
Tadej Pogačar is still the best rider in the world, right?
16 wins, a third monument, but second at the Tour de France sums up his 2022
Bronze galore for Great Britain, as Australia breaks Dutch dominance on Track World Championships day one
There were world records, three British bronze medals and a surprise sprint victory
De Vries details Verstappen role in his AlphaTauri move
Nyck de Vries says his move to AlphaTauri was helped along by a dinner with Max Verstappen that led to him speaking with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. AlphaTauri had been trying to line up Colton Herta as a replacement for Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, but was unable to secure a Super License for the Californian. After that, it turned to de Vries and the Formula 2 and Formula E champion says a dinner with Verstappen after his impressive debut in Monza triggered discussions with Marko that led to his signing.
Meet the track rider who ditched British Cycling for Barbados, and her parrot Nigel
Animal lover Amber Joseph has her sights set on the Olympics, but it won’t be an easy ride to get there
