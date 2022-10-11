ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia releases Vision Zero report

By Melina Druga
 3 days ago
Philadelphia’s Vision Zero Task Force recently released its annual report.

The city has committed to reducing traffic-related deaths to zero by 2030 under Vision Zero, a strategy for eliminating traffic-related deaths and severe injuries while increasing safety, health, and mobility.

Last year was the second-deadliest year for traffic crashes since 1999, with 121 traffic deaths on Philadelphia streets.

Safety improvements since the last report include two miles of new separated bike lane, new pavement, high visibility crosswalks with shorter crossing distances, and updated line stripping and flex posts at intersections to slow traffic and clearly direct drivers.

The report also highlights progress made in the city, including changes to slow down drivers; intersection upgrades to Broad and Locust Streets in Center City; safety improvements on corridors, including Lehigh Avenue in North Philly and on 22nd Street in South Philly and Center City; installation of two Neighborhood Slow Zones in the Fairhill neighborhood and at Willard Elementary; and a 49 percent reduction in traffic fatalities since the installation of the automated speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The city has committed to reducing speed limits to 25 miles per hour on all streets in 2023.

Residents can apply to the Neighborhood Slow Zone program, which promotes safe infrastructure improvements on residential streets.

