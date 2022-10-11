ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner

Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches

Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization

Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Oxford, MS
Business
City
Star, MS
thelocalvoice.net

The State of Our City: October 2022

Great news to report from the Board of Aldermen delegation’s recent trip to Washington, DC! According to Alderman Jason Bailey, Oxford will be receiving $10 million in new federal funds for local projects. Bailey, the mayor, and Bart Robinson, Oxford’s Chief Operating Officer, met with Mississippi’s congressional delegation, and Sharon Sartor, program manager with the Army Corps of Engineers. The fruits of these meetings were the $10 million in money pledged for projects ranging from new roundabouts at the Highway 7 and University Avenue exits to funds for Oxford’s watershed. Of course local and state funds will also have to be used to finance these projects, but the federal dollars certainly won’t hurt!
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
JACKSON, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Center#Honors College#Technical University#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sbdc#The General Assembly#State Star
WLOX

Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy