Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches
Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
James Meredith Honored by University of Mississippi Student Organization
Columns Society class named for civil rights icon who integrated university 60 years ago. A distinguished student organization at the University of Mississippi has selected James Meredith as the namesake for its 2022-23 class of members. On October 1, 1962, Meredith became the first African American to enroll at the university.
The State of Our City: October 2022
Great news to report from the Board of Aldermen delegation’s recent trip to Washington, DC! According to Alderman Jason Bailey, Oxford will be receiving $10 million in new federal funds for local projects. Bailey, the mayor, and Bart Robinson, Oxford’s Chief Operating Officer, met with Mississippi’s congressional delegation, and Sharon Sartor, program manager with the Army Corps of Engineers. The fruits of these meetings were the $10 million in money pledged for projects ranging from new roundabouts at the Highway 7 and University Avenue exits to funds for Oxford’s watershed. Of course local and state funds will also have to be used to finance these projects, but the federal dollars certainly won’t hurt!
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
Oxford, Mississippi: Friday, October 14, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Courthouse Square: Square Jam: Ole Miss Basketball Exhibition (6:30–8 pm) 11 am–10 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht. Upstairs open 4–midnight. LUNCH: 11:30 am–2:30 pm; DINNER 6–10 pm. Bar opens at 2 pm. 10:30 am–9 pm: dine-in, outdoor seating, or delivery: Fetcht, Bite Squad,...
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
With Mississippi River shipping at a crawl, farmers seeing prices for their grain falling
“There’s only so much storage at the elevators; only so much space,” said Hunter Biram, extension economist with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “Elevators will turn farmers away when they don’t have anywhere to put it.”. U of A System Division of Agriculture.
University of Mississippi Engineering Professor Evaluates Traffic Signal Effectiveness
Amir Mehrara Molan awarded $99,000 grant to study benefits, drawbacks of three-phase lights. A University of Mississippi civil engineer is expanding his research on what could be the next generation of U.S. intersection design. At the heart of Amir Mehara Molan‘s study is the three-phase traffic signal. A traffic phase...
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Recess Meeting Agenda – Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3 pm
Notice that certain aldermen or commissioners may be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to the City of Oxford Code of Ordinances, Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Discuss the plans for the Oxford Conference Center...
Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
