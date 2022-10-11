Acadiana High School lockdown lifted Tuesday

SCOTT, La. ( KLFY ) — For the second consecutive day, police responded to a threat at Acadiana High School on Tuesday.

The incident originated on a school bus on the way to school, where the driver found four small-caliber bullets on the bus and alerted law enforcement, authorities said.

A message from the school early Tuesday morning alerted parents via text message that the school was under lockdown while law enforcement conducted a search.

“Individuals will not be able to enter or leave campus,” the message read. “Students are safe and in class. We will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Police searched the school and found no firearms or other threats, and lifted the lockdown late Tuesday morning.

“The lockdown at Acadiana High School has been lifted and the campus has resumed normal operations,” a second text message read.

No student will be charged with a crime, but the owner of the bullets was found, and may be subject to school disciplinary action, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said.

“State statute applies to bringing a firearm on campus. It does not apply to having ammunition on campus, so there will be no arrests on this situation here,” Leger said. “There will probably be school ramifications if I had to guess with the Lafayette Parish School System.”

The lockdown was the second consecutive day in which classes were disrupted at Acadiana High. The school was placed under shelter-in-place on Monday after a threatening note was found on campus.

