ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 60

fredrick tyson
2d ago

Voting against all monsters who still want to enslave other human beings. Who want to control people's bodies.. Want to demonize telling history.. Wanting to recreate America post CW.. These people are Hitler in America.. Amen🙏😇💯

Reply(1)
8
Don Towery
3d ago

Talibangelist leader Abbott doesn't have a platform or a plan for Texas, since uses immigrants for a political tool.

Reply
15
I TRIGGER trumpists
3d ago

This descendant of the texas republic can't wait to vote against ALL republican candidates.

Reply(2)
21
Related
MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Poll results for Texas governor vary widely among Hispanic voters

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke campaign across Texas, they have focused a lot of effort on the Latino community.Jason Villalba, CEO and board chair of the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation, a non-partisan, non-profit group whose mission is to better understand the Latino population in Texas, said his organization expects 27% of the vote next month in Texas will be cast by Hispanics.  "Hispanics all across Texas share some level of history and understanding, cultural affinity, but their politics are quite different all around the state," Villalba said.You can see that in recent polls...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KSAT 12

Beto O’Rourke championed bipartisanship in Congress. It wouldn’t be that easy as governor.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beating Gov. Greg Abbott would be only the beginning of Beto O’Rourke’s challenges. In a state where Republicans will likely maintain control of the Legislature and all, or a majority, of statewide offices, the proud Democrat would face an avalanche of resistance from across the aisle while trying to deliver on campaign promises.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ron Desantis
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C.'s District 13 congressional race gains national attention

If the campaign signs enveloping North Carolina’s 13th District don’t stand out, the television political advertisements likely do. Democrat Wiley Nickel and Republican Bo Hines are running to represent N.C.'s 13th District. District 13 is considered the biggest swing district in the state. The race has attracted national...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Abortion Issues#Election State#Election Day#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Republican
KVUE

Report: Beto O'Rourke sets Democratic fundraising record in Texas governor's race

AUSTIN, Texas — No Democrat has ever raised more money to run for Texas governor than Beto O'Rourke, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle. O'Rourke reportedly announced Tuesday that he has raised another $25.2 million since July, resulting in a total of over $66 million raised for his campaign against incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
ValleyCentral

Abbott endorses candidates for Texas county judges

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he is endorsing candidates running for county judges in the Rio Grande Valley. Cameron County A news release sent from Texans for Greg Abbott, stated Abbott is endorsing Carlos Cascos for Cameron County Judge.  “Carlos has consistently fought for the values that make Texas the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield

It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
WILSON, NC
CBS Austin

Texas Attorney General's Office launches 'Friday Night Lights Against Opioids' program

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state leaders have rolled out a new pilot program in the hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Texas schools. Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” pilot program to help stop opioids from spreading in Texas communities. The campaign will target young people, especially student-athletes.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy