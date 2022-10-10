Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
Letter: PTA Council: Let’s Thank a Teacher today!
This week, October 5th, was World Teacher’s Day. Teacher Appreciation Week will take place next May, 2023. But we, the Board of Directors of the PTA Council of Greenwich Public Schools – the leadership body of the fifteen Greenwich Public School PTA organizations – want to take this opportunity to publicly state our appreciation and support for the education professionals, teachers and staff of the Greenwich Public Schools.
greenwichsentinel.com
FAP hosts Legislative Forum for parents of special needs children
To mark the 25th anniversary of Friends of Autistic People (FAP), Founder and President, Brita Darany von Regensburg, in partnership with Nina Nagy’s ‘Parents of Children Over 21 with Autism’ group, will host a Legislative Forum on Friday, October 14 at 3pm. The event will take place at the Quaker Meeting House, 317 New Canaan Rd, Wilton. Parents/guardians of adults special needs children are encouraged to attend.
greenwichsentinel.com
Whitby accepting applications for Trustees Merit Scholarship
Whitby School announced that they are accepting applications for the Whitby Trustees Merit Scholarship, which provides a full-tuition scholarship to a distinguished and accomplished new student entering Grade 5, Grade 6, or Grade 7 for the 2023-2024 school year. Two additional scholarship candidates will receive awards as well. The Trustees...
greenwichsentinel.com
Christ Church Greenwich holds ‘Pack-a-thon’
Christ Church Greenwich is organizing a ‘Packathon’ on Sunday, October 16, 11:15 am to 2:00 pm. Volunteers are needed. Volunteers to work in teams to assemble nutritious ingredients, weigh the packages, seal them, and box them for distribution during this 2 ½ hour shift. This is a simple, organized, and cost-effective way to feed children, families, and people who are food insecure.
greenwichsentinel.com
‘Getting to Know Pollinators’ offers virtual walk through a local meadow
Greenwich Pollinator Pathway in collaboration with Conservation Commission present “Getting to Know Pollinators” – a virtual walk through a local meadow to spy on pollinators – on Thursday, October 13 at 6:30pm, and via Zoom. The event is free. Along the way, Victor DeMasi, seasoned lepidopterist,...
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Exchange, YWCA partner for shopping event benefit
The Greenwich Exchange is sponsoring a Fundraising Boutique Shopping Event, in partnership with The Greenwich YWCA for the benefit of their Domestic Abuse Services Program. The event will take place Saturday, October 15 from 11-4 pm. New vendors and old favorites will bring their unique handmade wares, along with special...
greenwichsentinel.com
OGRCC to host Set Sail event October 16
The Old Greenwich-Riverside Community Center will host its annual Model Sailboat Regatta on Sunday, October 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., in Binney Park. Model sailboat enthusiasts of all ages are welcome, with categories for homemade boats, motorized and remote-controlled boats. Hundreds of families are expected to attend. To buy...
greenwichsentinel.com
17th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis set for October 16
The 17th Annual Walk/Run for Abilis will be held on Sunday, October 16, at Greenwich Point Park (Tod’s Point). The Walk/Run for Abilis includes a 5k run, a one-mile accessible walk, family-friendly activities, and more. Participants can walk 1-mile or run a 5k in-person or participant virtually from anywhere...
