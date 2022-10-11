Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
KSAT 12
She’s a “gentle giant,” playing the game she loves: football
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a sport dominated by the guys, but at Barbara Bush Middle School on the Northeast Side of San Antonio, their offensive line is led by 13-year-old Isabella Green. “She came one day and said mom, I tried out for football, and I made it...
KENS 5
KENS 5 adds two new reporters to award-winning news team
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5, the CBS station in San Antonio, is adding two new on-air journalists to its news team. The new additions include an investigative reporter and a general assignments reporter. “Covering South Texas takes a large, dedicated team, and we’re happy to add two excellent journalists...
seguintoday.com
A Burnt Bean Sunday Breakfast
(Seguin) – Seguin is no longer just “the destination” in Texas for the best barbecue. It is also now “the destination” for one of the state’s Best Taquerias (taco places). Adding another feather to its cap is the Burnt Bean Co. located in downtown...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
tejanonation.net
42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards Announces Performance Lineup, Ticket Information
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Talent Musicians Association (TTMA), producers of the Tejano Music Awards (TMAs), have announced Saturday, November 26, 2022, as the official date for the 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards. The longest-running major awards show to recognize the Tejano Music genre invites fans from around the country for this year’s awards show.
'We want to represent our gente': As new season looms, 'The Bean & Chisme Show' is as big a sensation as ever
SAN ANTONIO — The popular online “Bean & Chisme Show" has been a mainstay on social media for the past five years, racking up thousands of new followers and video views. The production, which began as a streaming program on social media featuring two Latina comedians, has undergone a transformation in 2022—boasting some of San Antonio’s biggest comedic talents as part of the cast.
tejanonation.net
Next-generation legacy musicians behind Latin Grammy-nominated album for Destiny Navaira
The next generation of Mexican-American music is being created under our noses. With the announcement of a Latin Grammy nomination, the team of San Antonio native Destiny Navaira celebrates and is already working on more material. Navaira’s solo sophomore effort, Dime Cómo Se Siente, has been nominated for Best Tejano...
KTSA
San Antonio Radio Hall of Fame Gets It Right
Managers just move people and dollars around. Leaders make people greater by helping them thrive and be the best, most productive version of themselves. Managers collect credit for success and carefully dodge blame. Leaders don’t worry about who gets success, as long as there IS success. And they own and...
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
flicksandfood.com
Interesting Viet-Cajun Eatery Adds Two New Sections to Their Menu
Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant Introduces Must-Try New Menu Items. Interesting Viet-Cajun Restaurant, Crawfish Cafe, has added two new delicious sections to their menu. Crawfish Cafe, a Texas-based Viet-cajun seafood restaurant with three locations in Houston, and one in San Antonio is introducing two new delicious sections to their menu, including several po’ boy options, and enhancing their classic garlic noodle dish to include several exciting new protein toppings.
KTSA
San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. News and World Report is naming Methodist Hospital in San Antonio the No. 1 Best Regional Hospital for 2022-23. It is the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been given the award for top-notch performance in the adult specialty rankings analysis. “This recognition...
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services academy introduces new career opportunity to San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has the only officer training academy in the nation that offers people who enjoy animals a chance to learn how to work with them and educate the community on taking care of them properly. Animal Care Services Cpl. Jason McCallister left an IT...
Texas Monthly taps 5 San Antonio-area taquerias among best in state
San Antonio taquerias know what's up.
KENS 5 retracts story regarding Erik Cantu that aired and was published online
SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, KENS 5 aired a story with an interview from a man who contacted us claiming to be the cousin of Erik Cantu. This morning, a lawyer representing Cantu’s family contacted KENS 5 and told us that this man is not a relative of Cantu and the family has no idea who he is.
San Antonio opens third L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant near Lackland AFB
SPAM musubi has come to the Lackland area.
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
