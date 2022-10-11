Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
wisr680.com
Pastore To Stop In Evans City Friday
Democratic Congressional candidate Dan Pastore will make a stop in Butler County tonight. The Erie County businessman will be holding a town hall at the VFW in Evans City beginning at 6 p.m. Pastore is challenging Republican Congressman Mike Kelly in the race for the newly formed 16th Congressional District,...
wisr680.com
Presentation On Addiction Happening Sunday
The public is invited to attend a community prayer gathering in downtown Butler this weekend. First Church is partnering with a few other local churches as well as the Butler County Drug and Alcohol Program for “Speaking Light into the Darkness of Addiction” on Sunday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Diamond Park.
wisr680.com
BC3 Hosting Suicide Prevention Activist For Two Talks
A man who survived a suicide attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge is scheduled to make an appearance next week in Butler. Kevin Hines will present two free public lectures next Monday (Oct. 17th) at Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater. The talks are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
wisr680.com
Mars Bank Offering Cybersecurity Session
Those interested in learning more about business cybersecurity are invited to a program to be held at a local bank later this week. Mars Bank will host “Cybersecurity Summit for Business” on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. athe Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance. This program will include...
wisr680.com
Group To Offer Free Groceries In Effort To Highlight Inflation
A local business is teaming up with a U.S. Congressman and a Republican-backed organization to highlight the rising cost of living and give away grocery store gift cards in Saxonburg later this week. Spankle’s Neighborhood Market is hosting U.S. Representative Mike Kelly along with the Pennsylvania chapter of Americans for...
wisr680.com
Cocktails With Candidates In Cranberry
The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce is inviting members and non-members to get to know candidates in the upcoming election at an event later this week. Cocktails with Candidates will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at the Juniper Grill in Cranberry. Those planning to attend will have the...
wisr680.com
Moose Event To Support City Firefighters
An event this weekend to benefit local firefighters will include fierce competition as well as delicious food and drink. The Butler Moose Lodge 64 is hosting a Pasta Dinner as well as Bar Olympics on Saturday beginning at noon. The dinner will continue until 6 p.m. at a cost of...
wisr680.com
City Redevelopment Authority Approves Employee Pay Raise
The continued financial recovery of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler has allowed for another employee raise. At their meeting Thursday, the Authority board unanimously approved a rate increase for Gerald Kennedy of Kennedy Lawn Maintenance, Inc from $25 per hour to $35 per hour retroactive to this past April.
wisr680.com
“Monster Mile” Coming To Alameda Park
A mile-long walk tomorrow at Alameda Park will offer kids a wide range of Halloween activities for kids. Butler County Parks and Recreation is hosting the Monster Mile from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Children are encouraged to wear their costume and make a stop at 12 different treat...
wisr680.com
Cranberry’s SPOOKtacular Nearing End Of Nomination
There’s still time for Cranberry Township residents and their furry friends to participate in a seasonal competition. Entries for the fourth annual SPOOKtacular Pet Costume Contest will continue to be accepted through Thursday on the Cranberry Township Facebook page. Cranberry Township’s Facebook friends will then decide the winner by...
wisr680.com
Winners Named For Rotary Banner Contest
Last weekend the Butler Cultural District made its debut, highlighting the arts community in Butler. The district is sponsored in part by the Butler Rotary Club, who is announcing the winners of their banner art competition. There were 27 banners displayed throughout the district in downtown Butler. A panel of...
wisr680.com
Butler Transit Changes HVAC Companies
The Butler Transit Authority is moving forward with a new provider for maintenance of their HVAC systems. The authority board approved a five-year contract at their Tuesday meeting with the company Renick Brothers in Slippery Rock at a total cost of just over $33,000. This was one of two proposals...
wisr680.com
Cranberry Twp. Seeking Bids For Two Projects
Cranberry Township is asking for bids to help with a couple of upcoming projects. First, Township Supervisors are soliciting for the delivery of granulated Activated Carbon for use in the treatment of wastewater air purification at the Brush Creek Water Pollution Control facility. Cranberry Supervisors are also accepting bids for...
wisr680.com
Bear Hunting Season Begins Saturday
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is readying for another bear hunting season. While some areas began archery bear season last month, statewide muzzleloader bear hunting begins this Saturday. There’s also high interest in bear hunting this year, with more than 220,000 people purchasing a bear hunting license. The increase in...
wisr680.com
Slippery Rock University Readying For Homecoming Weekend
Preparations are almost complete for Homecoming festivities at Slippery Rock University. Friday will feature a pep rally at 8 p.m. on The Quad with this year’s theme of “Feeling ‘22”. Events for alumni on Friday include an employee breakfast, the SRU Communication and Media Hall of Fame, and a Distinguished Alumni Dinner.
wisr680.com
Many Butler City Residents Lose Power Friday
Hundreds of residents in the city of Butler experienced a power outage Friday. Around 800 customers of West Penn Power, mostly in Butler City, were left without power around 11 a.m. Crews were observed working in the area of Penn and Chestnut Streets shortly after noon. The cause of the...
wisr680.com
Construction Work Still Ongoing At Senior High
As the school year continues for students, faculty, and staff, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects is ongoing. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
wisr680.com
Craft Bizaar In Harrisville
Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
wisr680.com
Seneca Valley Readying For Homecoming
Seneca Valley is getting ready for Homecoming festivities later this week. A Homecoming Carnival will begin Thursday at 5 p.m. at the district’s secondary campus with food booths and game booths. The Homecoming Parade then gets underway at 7 p.m. with the Raider Marching Band, local fire trucks, and...
wisr680.com
BC3 Volleyball shuts down Penn State-Dubois/Hosting WPCC Tournament this weekend
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept Penn State-Dubois 3-0, improving to 15-2 this season. (Match scores 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15). Morgan Jack had 32 assists. Madison Raypush had 20 digs. Breanna Reisinger and Aslyn Pry led the Lady Pioneers with 13 kills each. BC3 will host...
