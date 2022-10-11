Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter has died in hospice in Georgia at the age of 69 after battling cancer. The six-time All-Star debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976, before moving to the St. Louis Cardinals where he won a World Series in 1982. He retired in 1988 at the Atlanta Braves, where he made his 300th save. Sutter won the National League Cy Young Award in 1979 after he made 37 saves and 110 strikeouts. “I feel like a brother passed away,” fellow Hall of Famer Jim Kaat said. Sutter’s survived by his wife of 50 years, three kids and six grandchildren.Read it at ESPN

MLB ・ 12 MINUTES AGO