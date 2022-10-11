Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Reliever Bruce Sutter Dead at 69
Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter has died in hospice in Georgia at the age of 69 after battling cancer. The six-time All-Star debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976, before moving to the St. Louis Cardinals where he won a World Series in 1982. He retired in 1988 at the Atlanta Braves, where he made his 300th save. Sutter won the National League Cy Young Award in 1979 after he made 37 saves and 110 strikeouts. “I feel like a brother passed away,” fellow Hall of Famer Jim Kaat said. Sutter’s survived by his wife of 50 years, three kids and six grandchildren.Read it at ESPN
Former Guardian Ernie Clement Chimes In About National Broadcast Bias
Former Cleveland fan favorite Ernie Clement shared a Tweet about how he feels about the National Broadcast commentary.
Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones have 'long relationship' as allies
Dan Snyder largely kept a low profile for several months, skipping Washington's annual welcome home luncheon and allowing wife Tanya to be the face of the ownership for the Commanders. Then came his team's visit to Dallas. Snyder was front and center on the star at the 50-yard line meeting...
