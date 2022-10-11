Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Gisele Bündchen Just Addressed Her Marital Issues: I've Told Tom Brady ‘Over And Over’ To ‘Be More Present’
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video
Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here. Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors
Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline
The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Tom Brady’s surprising business move
While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have a lot on his plate right now given his marriage struggles that appear to be culminating in divorce as well as his focus on his team during football season, that isn’t stopping him from dedicating his efforts to quite a unique business venture.
Tom Brady Reflects on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors
Watch: Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors. Tom Brady's reflection on mental health is nothing short of a touchdown. In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, got candid about how he deals with the pressure on and off the field.
What Patriots Were Told About Controversial Mack Wilson Penalty
While perhaps not as glaringly as the Atlanta Falcons or Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots too were penalized by an iffy roughing-the-passer penalty during Week 5. Linebacker Mack Wilson earned a soft penalty while “hitting” Jared Goff during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The top of Wilson’s helmet collided with the bottom of Goff’s, but you could argue the contact only happened because Goff left his feet and slid down onto Wilson.
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones have 'long relationship' as allies
Dan Snyder largely kept a low profile for several months, skipping Washington's annual welcome home luncheon and allowing wife Tanya to be the face of the ownership for the Commanders. Then came his team's visit to Dallas. Snyder was front and center on the star at the 50-yard line meeting...
