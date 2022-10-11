ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roughing The Passer#In The News#American Football
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL
NESN

If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?

Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
NFL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RadarOnline

'Not Worth The Risk': Gisele Bündchen Feared Tom Brady Would Have Long-Term Brain Damage From NFL Career Ahead Of Unretiring, Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen made "desperate pleas" to her husband Tom Brady to hang up his cleats as she feared the NFL legend would suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport, insiders claimed ahead of reports on their troubled marriage. "Tom has played in the league longer than any other non-kicker and has absorbed more hits than almost anyone else," a well-placed source said back in February, RadarOnline.com has learned, noting the thought certainly crossed Bündchen's mind."It would be a miracle if he didn't suffer long-lasting negative effects," added the source. Insiders said the Brazilian bombshell was "first in line"...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tom Brady’s surprising business move

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have a lot on his plate right now given his marriage struggles that appear to be culminating in divorce as well as his focus on his team during football season, that isn’t stopping him from dedicating his efforts to quite a unique business venture.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

What Patriots Were Told About Controversial Mack Wilson Penalty

While perhaps not as glaringly as the Atlanta Falcons or Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots too were penalized by an iffy roughing-the-passer penalty during Week 5. Linebacker Mack Wilson earned a soft penalty while “hitting” Jared Goff during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The top of Wilson’s helmet collided with the bottom of Goff’s, but you could argue the contact only happened because Goff left his feet and slid down onto Wilson.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad

With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Dan Snyder, Jerry Jones have 'long relationship' as allies

Dan Snyder largely kept a low profile for several months, skipping Washington's annual welcome home luncheon and allowing wife Tanya to be the face of the ownership for the Commanders. Then came his team's visit to Dallas. Snyder was front and center on the star at the 50-yard line meeting...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy