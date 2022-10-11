ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ESPN

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
Football
247Sports

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Analyst Reveals Shocking Aaron Rodgers Grade

The Green Bay Packers lost their London Games debut to the New York Giants. The Giants went on a 14-2 fourth-quarter run to get their fourth win in five games. Meanwhile, an intentional safety was the only points Green Bay scored in that final chapter. Therefore, the Packers’ offense failed...
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Ex-Notre Dame football player Ethan Johnson reported missing

Former Notre Dame football defensive lineman Ethan Johnson has been missing since Oct. 8 and local authorities in Vancouver, Washington, are now asking for the public's help. Johnson, 32, suffers from a traumatic brain injury, according to police. News of Johnson's situation is spreading around the Notre Dame football community.
VANCOUVER, WA
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Josh McDaniels Addresses ‘Unfortunate’ Davante Adams Shoving Incident

Monday proved to be a very frustrating day at the office for Davante Adams. Purely from a personal performance standpoint, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season did Adams well. The Raiders wide receiver hauled in three catches for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But Adams’ big night came in a losing effort for Las Vegas, and the five-time Pro Bowl selection took his anger about the primetime defeat out on a media member working the divisional matchup.
NFL
247Sports

Three-Star LB Chase Martin reacts to Fresno State offer

An old school style of football was on display in Ventura County’s second largest city on Friday – courtesy of a bruising 2023 running back and linebacker who’s been on the rise. And a ‘backer on Fresno State’s recruiting board. Chase Martin ran through arm...
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers

Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
LINCOLN, NE

