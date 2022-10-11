ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

Television Executive Apologizes For Tony Romo Comment: Fans React

Former longtime NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol believes Tony Romo has "lost his passion" for calling games in the booth. During a recent appearance on HBO Max's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Ebersol claimed that Romo doesn't seem quite as engaged with the broadcast as he was when he first took the booth.
NFL
FOX Sports

Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time

When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jerome Boger
Person
Derek Carr
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
Cleveland.com

What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Atlanta#American Football#Siriusxm
atozsports.com

Former Eagles Super Bowl champ lands with NFC rival

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement continues his tour around the NFL, signing with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday night, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The Cardinals signed Clement to their practice squad after starting RB James Conner (ribs) and backup RB Darrel Williams (knee) left the team’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey. The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers

We have made it to the first of the bye weeks, which means lots of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire heavy to find replacements for holes in the lineup. When you combine the missing bye week players with guys who are injured or have underperformed, the pickings could be slim. If you're needing extra help finding quality free agents, be sure to check out Matt Okada's waiver wire column.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL
NFL

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo will practice for the first time this season. The Ravens announced that Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice Wednesday. John Harbaugh told reports following practice that while Ojabo won't play this week, he was "very impressed" with his recovery. Ojabo...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy