The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His VictimsSam H ArnoldClearwater, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
WhistlePig's Maple Sugar Shack coming to Tampa Armature Works on Oct. 15Carlos HernandezTampa, FL
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. Cane
'Clueless!': Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The Atlanta Falcons fell victim to a late controversial penalty on defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in their 21-15 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Jarrett spoke on both the short- and long-term implications of the penalty.
NFL
Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'
Following the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Grady Jarrett declined to speak on the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty called after he slung Tom Brady to the ground. The defensive tackle finally shared his thoughts Tuesday on The Grady Jarrett Show on 680-AM The Fan in Atlanta.
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Troy Aikman under fire for controversial comment about Chris Jones roughing the passer call
Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is one of the more recognizable broadcast voices in sports, which is why he’s held to a high standard. Some football fans aren’t happy with his comment about Chris Jones’ roughing the passer call. Aikman, when showing his frustration for the league’s...
Television Executive Apologizes For Tony Romo Comment: Fans React
Former longtime NBC Sports boss Dick Ebersol believes Tony Romo has "lost his passion" for calling games in the booth. During a recent appearance on HBO Max's Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Ebersol claimed that Romo doesn't seem quite as engaged with the broadcast as he was when he first took the booth.
Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters in West Virginia Wednesday and gave injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett.
Rookie NFL Quarterback, Seventh-Round Draft Pick Will Likely Make First Start This Sunday
A rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will likely be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday. Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will likely start for the AFC East franchise in Week 6. Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday, ...
FOX Sports
Where Travis Kelce stands among the greatest tight ends of all time
When it comes to the conversation surrounding the greatest NFL tight ends over the past decade, Travis Kelce has already cemented his spot near the top of the list. But the 10-year veteran did something Monday night that advanced the conversation surrounding Kelce and the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
What impact will Deion Jones make on the Browns defense? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons earlier this week and he held his first press conference as a member of the team on Wednesday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe reacted to what they heard from Jones on Thursday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Then they figure out what impact Jones can have on such a short turnaround and how he can help ease the loss of Anthony Walker Jr.
Browns Morning Roundup: More Deion Jones news, Ethan Pocic excelling, and the Patriots on the way
Welcome back to another Thursday edition of Browns Morning Roundup. The Cleveland Browns continue to stay busy and on top of roster moves, as they continue to navigate through their intake with new linebacker Deion Jones. We also are to the point in the week where injury reports are beginning...
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
atozsports.com
Former Eagles Super Bowl champ lands with NFC rival
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement continues his tour around the NFL, signing with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday night, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The Cardinals signed Clement to their practice squad after starting RB James Conner (ribs) and backup RB Darrel Williams (knee) left the team’s...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 tight ends: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and David Njoku headline position
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 tight ends heading into Week 6. Before we...
NFL
RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey. The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.
NFL
NFL's eight most disappointing offseason trades and free-agent signings of 2022
The hype around offseason trades and free-agent signings is real. This was especially true in the most recent offseason cycle, when players were traded like baseball cards at recess. A lot of those moves have paid off, but a number haven't. With the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Running backs
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers
We have made it to the first of the bye weeks, which means lots of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire heavy to find replacements for holes in the lineup. When you combine the missing bye week players with guys who are injured or have underperformed, the pickings could be slim. If you're needing extra help finding quality free agents, be sure to check out Matt Okada's waiver wire column.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 6: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule favors prime-time matchups this week, but there’s a great game on CBS in the afternoon window. FOX has just a single game on TV, and there are no international games to wake up early for this Sunday.
NFL
Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice
Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo will practice for the first time this season. The Ravens announced that Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice Wednesday. John Harbaugh told reports following practice that while Ojabo won't play this week, he was "very impressed" with his recovery. Ojabo...
