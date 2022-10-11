ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

wcyb.com

Virginia High School to have single-use restroom

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton names employees of the year

ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Both are praised for their extra efforts in helping students.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school

Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

911 tracking/mapping system to spread to all Wise County schools

WISE – Wise County School Board members got a look at a 911 call tracking system which will also give first responder teams a photographic map of schools where an emergency happens. Scott Kiser, technology director for the school system, showed a demonstration of Rapid SOS to the board...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county's Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sulivan County eyeing development district

The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to try and spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView

KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New mural goes up at Mid City

Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
WJHL

Pick your own apples at these regional orchards

(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Johnson City Press

Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”

Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

