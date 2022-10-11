Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Male Bobcat Kittens are Coming to Kingsport's Bays Mountain Park and PlanetariumJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Murals Across Johnson City Receiving Mixed Reviews as City Works to Add Decorative ArtJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
wcyb.com
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton names employees of the year
ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Both are praised for their extra efforts in helping students.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Schools’ first solar roof project now operating
WISE — Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name. The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
Johnson City Press
Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school
Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: D-B's Hampton named interim Kingsport superintendent, North renovations to cost $840,000 more
KINGSPORT — It's official: Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton is to become interim superintendent of Kingsport City Schools on Nov. 1 and serve through June 30 of next year. And the Board of Education Tuesday night also approved adding nearly $840,000 to $4 million already appropriated to renovate...
Johnson City Press
911 tracking/mapping system to spread to all Wise County schools
WISE – Wise County School Board members got a look at a 911 call tracking system which will also give first responder teams a photographic map of schools where an emergency happens. Scott Kiser, technology director for the school system, showed a demonstration of Rapid SOS to the board...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county's Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City officials, community stakeholders hear results from study on addressing homelessness in the region
Johnson City needs to play a role in addressing homelessness in the region. City Commissioner Todd Fowler said that’s something the city already knew, but a presentation of findings from a study seeking to determine a possible path forward to address homelessness in the region hammered that point home on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Sulivan County eyeing development district
The Sullivan County Commission is considering establishing an economic redevelopment zone along Interstate 81 in a bid to try and spur more growth at Exit 69. The zone, if created, would allow the county to give tax incremental financing incentives to potential developers and work as an economic development tool to court new businesses.
Johnson City Press
Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Habitat for Humanity organization is getting to work at its Women Build effort to construct a new home for a local family. The Women Build event kicked off Wednesday on East Myrtle Avenue. Women will do the heavy lifting in the project over the next four weeks. Work is […]
Johnson City Press
Model City Antique & Flea Market moving to MeadowView
KINGSPORT — Model City Antique & Flea will host the Fall and Holiday Market on Friday through Sunday at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The seasonal market featuring more than 80 local vendors was originally set to take place at the Civic Auditorium, but as Dobyns-Bennett continues to use the facility to relocate classes that were based in the dome, the event required a new location.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Virginia council approves contract to transport trash to landfill in Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia trash customers could soon see higher bills now that the garbage is being taken elsewhere. A contract has been approved, but there's still work to find out how much more it could cost. Now that the Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting...
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Advancement appoints Joe Smith as executive director of communications
East Tennessee State University’s Division of University Advancement has announced the appointment of Joe Smith as the office’s new executive director of communications. He began his new role on Oct. 3. Smith has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently serving as ETSU’s senior...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
Johnson City Press
New mural goes up at Mid City
Local artist Michelle O’Patrick-Ollis is painting a mural, in collaboration with Coalition for Kids, on the side of Mid City Grill in downtown Johnson City. The mural is a project supported by the Johnson City Development Authority through a grant it received from the Tennessee Arts Commission, according to O’Patrick-Ollis.
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
Johnson City Press
Tipton Galleries announces “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self”
Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works. “The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated...
