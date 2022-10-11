ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

wcyb.com

Virginia High School to have single-use restroom

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Additional funds approved for athletic fields at Boones Creek school

Washington County officials are proceeding with a new plan to finally complete construction of athletic fields at the Boones Creek K-8 School. On Thursday, the county’s Budget Committee agreed to reallocate $2,263,745 in American Recovery Plan Act funds that had previously been slated to go to expansion of broadband services for the $5.2 million project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton names employees of the year

ELIZABETHTON — Kindness goes a long way. Charlie Phillips, advanced manufacturing technology instructor, and Jacqueline Woodward, bookstore manager, have been named 2022 Faculty and Staff Employees of the Year at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Both are praised for their extra efforts in helping students.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Meet the candidates running for Church Hill alderman

CHURCH HILL — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen in the November municipal election. All of the candidates were asked the same five questions. Below are their unedited responses.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council to consider naming bridge at Milligan for Walker

ELIZABETHTON — The first item of new business on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Council meeting Thursday will be the consideration of a resolution to name the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek to the main entrance to Milligan University the “Coach Duard Walker Bridge.” The resolution was written for the council’s approval after city staff received requests from Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, and members of city council. The city staff’s recommendation was to approve the resolution.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Hawkins EMS, Camp Hope to make pitch for portion of Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Representatives of Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Camp Hope spoke to the county commission last month about future requests for funding from the county's Baby Doe opioid lawsuit settlement. The two groups addressed the commission at its last meeting on Sept. 26.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Education
Politics
wcyb.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Miyares visits with police, deputies in Norton

NORTON - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made his first Listening Tour round in Southwest Virginia Thursday before an audience of about 70 area sheriffs, deputies, police chiefs and officers Thursday. Miyares – accompanied by Virginia Republican House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and deputy House Leader Israel O’ Quinn, former...
NORTON, VA
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday

ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Author, evangelist, Harrison to host tent dedication deekend event in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Dedication services for a new tent to be used in revival services will be held in Greeneville on Oct. 28-29. The upcoming services are a continuation of a revival that began in Greeneville on April 15, 2018. What originally was only supposed to be a five-night revival resulted in a 30-week crusade that would bring together 525 churches from 32 states with people from 37 countries tuning in via the internet.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

