ELIZABETHTON — The first item of new business on the agenda for the Elizabethton City Council meeting Thursday will be the consideration of a resolution to name the bridge crossing Buffalo Creek to the main entrance to Milligan University the “Coach Duard Walker Bridge.” The resolution was written for the council’s approval after city staff received requests from Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, and members of city council. The city staff’s recommendation was to approve the resolution.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO