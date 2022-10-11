ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brady, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Josephine L. McCoy

Josephine L. McCoy, 96, of Redstone Highlands in Irwin, formerly of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Redstone Highlands. Born in Altoona of September 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Vinton and Charlotte Jessop Lynn. She was a graduate of Altoona High School and...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Leona Noreen Cathcart

Leona Noreen Cathcart, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday evening, October 11, 2022. Born June 16, 1924, in Porter Township, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. Brinker and Bessie Kirkpatrick Brinker. She graduated as class...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

James Ronald Marshall

James Ronald Marshall, age 77 of Clarion, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, at Snyder Memorial Healthcare in Marienville. Born August 2, 1945, in Oil City, he was a son the late Richard Marshall and Elizabeth Conley Marshall. He was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

John McFadden

John McFadden, 76, of Marienville, died at his home early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 of natural causes. Born on July 23, 1946 in Wickliffe, Ohio, he was the son of the late George and Ruth Stern McFadden. On September 16, 1975 in Willoughby, Ohio, he married the former Carol...
MARIENVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
East Brady, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
explore venango

Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen

Romaine M. “Helen” McMullen, 86, of Gifford, formerly of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Olean General Hospital. Born August 11, 1936 in Oil City she was a daughter of the late Harry Loraine and Helen Elizabeth (Ochs) Mealy. On May 3, 1958, at the...
GIFFORD, PA
explore venango

Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr.

Gerald “Moe” W. McClellan, Jr., age 53, of Erie, formerly of Oil City, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 due to a drug over dose. Jerry made some terrible choices in life. Drugs stole the person he used to be. Every choice leads us down a path;...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Rita Mae Erwin

Rita Mae Erwin, 90, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness. She was born August 23, 1932 in Oil City to the late Walter and Margaret (Moss) Dolby. She attended Oil City High School. Rita was a former...
VENUS, PA
explore venango

Roger Allen Skinner

Roger Allen Skinner, age 63, of Knox Dale and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Penn Highland-DuBois, due to a stroke and complications. Born October 30, 1958, he was a son of Haley and Lois Showden Skinner. He was a coal miner most of his...
KNOX DALE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenna
explore venango

Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Pedestrian Flown To Hospital After Accident

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Duffy Road and Evans City Road. Butler Township Police say 35-year-old Tressa Gilley of Butler was standing on the curb of...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Halloween Costume#Butler Memorial Hospital#Union Joint High School
wtae.com

Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Local Man Accused of Brandishing Knife to Intimidate Father During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly brandished a knife to intimidate his father during a domestic dispute at a residence in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller Jr., of Cranberry, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Saturday, October 8.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Units Dispatched to Garage Fire on Evergreen Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A fire broke out in a garage on Evergreen Drive in Franklin on Thursday night. According to a release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a garbage can on fire in the garage of 165 Evergreen Drive, in Franklin, Venango County, at 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, October 13.
FRANKLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Halloween
explore venango

STAT MedEvac Dispatched to the Scene of I-80 Crash

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Emlenton on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 3:08 p.m. on Tuesday, October...
EMLENTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy