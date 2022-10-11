ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
New York City, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Rick Brunson
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrongfully Accused#2022 Lines#Burge
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers ever played in the NBA, and he is viewed as a legend for both the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets. While he is no longer the star he once was right now, Carmelo Anthony has been able to shift into a smaller role as a spot-up shooter who occasionally provides shot creation for a team. This past season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.0 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
howafrica.com

From Music to Entrepreneurship: The Success Story of 2 Chainz and His Net Worth

2 Chainz is a rapper, entrepreneur, and actor from the United States. He rose to prominence after his major label debut, which topped many music charts. Since then, 2 Chainz has moved from music to entrepreneurship, launching multiple businesses in the food, beauty, and sports industries. He is the owner...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy