This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Related
Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary
Jordan Poole didn't think Draymond Green needed to get suspended.
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stephen A. Smith declares Kyrie Irving won’t re-sign with Nets, plans to join Lakers
Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving saw himself get linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all throughout the 2022 NBA offseason. At some points, it felt inevitable that Irving would somehow end up in Los Angeles. Of course, he’s still with the Nets and is getting ready to try to have a resurgent 2022-23 season.
Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."
Kevin Garnett sent a strong message to Kevin Durant after KD returned to the Nets following a failed trade request.
Anonymous NBA Player Makes Shocking Statement On LaMelo Ball And The Hornets: "That Team Is Trash Because LaMelo Is Trash."
NBA player flames LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Russell Westbrook Responds To Backlash From Lakers Huddle Video: "I Think They Just Cut The Video And Obviously, The Internet Gonna Take It And Run With It Wherever They Need To Run With It."
Russell Westbrook denies ignoring his teammates during team huddle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Stephen A. Smith Crowns Stephen Curry As The Greatest Shooter Ever, But Says LeBron James Is A Different Animal: "When LeBron Walks In, It’s Just A Different Feel."
NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time, but he believes this era belongs to LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony's Trainer Thinks Forward Could Help Many Teams Next Season: "Melo Is Ready, He's Been Ready..."
Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest scorers ever played in the NBA, and he is viewed as a legend for both the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets. While he is no longer the star he once was right now, Carmelo Anthony has been able to shift into a smaller role as a spot-up shooter who occasionally provides shot creation for a team. This past season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.0 APG for the Los Angeles Lakers, while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.
Byron Scott Reveals The Trick To Guarding Michael Jordan: "I Never Got Him Pissed Off... You Don’t Talk Trash To Him So He Could Go Off For 60. You Tryna Kill Him With Kindness."
Former Lakers player Byron Scott believes the only trick to stop Michael Jordan is to treat him with kindness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing
Following their pre-season victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, a game in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons all looked solid, the Brooklyn Nets announced a new signing. With one more pre-season game remaining, the team announced that they have signed un-drafted forward Donovan Williams to a contract. The...
ESPN's 'Get Up' — 'First Take' Crossover Event Will Finally Get Mike Greenberg and Stephen A. Smith Some Airtime
Have you ever turned on ESPN and seen Mike Greenberg, but wondered where Stephen A. Smith was? Have you ever been watching a classic Stephen A. Smith rant and w
NFL・
howafrica.com
From Music to Entrepreneurship: The Success Story of 2 Chainz and His Net Worth
2 Chainz is a rapper, entrepreneur, and actor from the United States. He rose to prominence after his major label debut, which topped many music charts. Since then, 2 Chainz has moved from music to entrepreneurship, launching multiple businesses in the food, beauty, and sports industries. He is the owner...
