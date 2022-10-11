ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

Related
People

Woman's Missing Purse — Filled with Photos and Diary — Found After 63 Years: Daughter Was 'Blown Away'

Clear Creek Independent School District found Beverly Williams' purse in the floorboards of League City School while the building was undergoing renovations The owner of a decades-old missing purse found under the floorboards of a Texas school has been identified. In a video posted to Facebook, the League City Historical Society said a purse was found under a stage during a renovation at the League City School last year when the building was being turned into a community center. Inside the bag were pictures and other items belonging to a woman named Beverly Williams, who...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Arizona State
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Shameless#Pirate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Daily South

Little Dog Rescued After 3 Weeks Outside A Dollar General In Houston

A sweet little dog named Robbie is on his way to his forever home after weeks spent waiting for someone to notice him outside a Houston Dollar General. Kristin Erwin told The Dodo that she had a feeling Robbie needed help the minute she spotted him beneath a plastic chair near the store entrance last month.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 neglected rottweilers found hungry, thirsty in cages at northwest Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – It was a heartbreaking discovery Wednesday after deputies found five rottweilers in deplorable conditions inside a northwest Harris County home. According to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check at a house in the 15000 block of Misty Dawn Trail when they found the dogs caged in the garage.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy