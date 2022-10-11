Read full article on original website
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan (26) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did not practice this week for the Buccaneers (3-2). Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision, Bowles said. ...
