Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did not practice this week for the Buccaneers (3-2). Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision, Bowles said. ...

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 MINUTES AGO