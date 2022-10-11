Read full article on original website
NBC New York
This Year's White House Christmas Tree Will Come From a Pennsylvania Farm
The official 2022 White House Christmas tree will come from a tree farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The Evergreen Acres tree farm was selected after being named the 2022 grand champion at the National Tree and Wreath Contest. The same farm was also selected in 2000, providing the tree for...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman had a light schedule, records show
In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s four years in office, however,...
Why John Fetterman just made a very smart move on debates
The last few days have been John Fetterman's worst in his bid to be the next US senator from Pennsylvania. His campaign's wishy-washy answers on whether he would debate Dr. Mehmet Oz following a stroke he suffered in May left the impression that Fetterman wasn't being completely transparent about his health.
Washington Examiner
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
John Fetterman lacks the qualifications to be Pennsylvania’s next senator | Letter
As a longtime Independent I vote the candidate, not the party. Every election I do research on the candidates. So, when it comes to the open Senate seat here in Pennsylvania, I cannot support, by any metric, John Fetterman. Simply put, he has no qualifications to hold even a local...
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
Daily Beast
John Fetterman Should Have Just Been Transparent With Voters After His Stroke
In the fight to hold onto control of the U.S. Senate, there are few races that are more closely watched and more consequential than the one playing out in the notoriously purple swing state of Pennsylvania. There we have on display a proxy fight—or some may say, a bellwether for...
Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.Later, he gave a hug to Armstrong, who has been an employee of Oz's campaign for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, and said, "How do you cope?"Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz's Democratic rival, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts...
Where Mehmet Oz, John Fetterman Stand on 5 Key Issues Ahead of Midterms
A contentious U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania will play a major role in maintaining or swinging political power in Washington.
AOL Corp
John Fetterman says stroke recovery gives him edge against Dr. Oz in crucial Pennsylvania Senate race
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sought to use his recovery from a near-fatal stroke as a political weapon in his increasingly tight Senate election fight against his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz. A day after he slurred a few words during a one-on-one interview with NBC News, Fetterman, 53, said...
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
CNBC
Biden designates Camp Hale in Colorado as his first national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated a World War II-era military site in Colorado as a national monument, a move that will protect the historic region's rare wildlife and plants from development. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will protect more than 50,000 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife...
Fetterman says his stroke recovery 'changes everything' but that he’s fit to serve as senator
BRADDOCK, Pa. — John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in a crucial Pennsylvania Senate race, still struggles to understand what he hears and to speak clearly following a stroke in May. In an exclusive broadcast interview with NBC News taped Friday at his home, Fetterman said both that his recovery...
Harris calls 2020 election deniers running for office a ‘very scary situation’
Vice President Harris called it a “very scary situation” that so many GOP candidates running to oversee state and local elections in their states have questioned or pushed baseless claims about the 2020 election. “There are 11 candidates in 11 states running for secretary of state, which is...
qhubonews.com
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
BRISTOL, Pa. — Along the banks of the Delaware River, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman rallied an estimated 1,230 supporters a little less than a month out from Election Day. The setting worked for Fetterman, who began his 12-minute address with a shot at Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.
