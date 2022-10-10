As Fire Prevention Week™ approaches, the State Fire Agency reminds residents that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.™”

Bright Health will not offer individual health plans (insurance for people who do not get coverage from an employer) in 2023 in all of its existing markets across the country. In Colorado, this means that its individual plans will not be available for the coming year on the state’s health exchange, Connect for Health Colorado, as well as being unavailable from the company directly (known as “off-exchange”). Earlier this year, Bright also made the decision not to offer small group plans (for small employers with less than 100 employees) in Colorado next year, as noted in the Division of Insurance (DOI) release of preliminary 2023 plan information in July.

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO